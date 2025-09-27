Missing man last seen yesterday may travel to Fort William

A 41-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday morning may travel to Fort William, as police have put out an appeal to find him.

Police are appealing to trace Hugh McQuarrie, who is missing from the North Kelvin area of Glasgow.

He is described as being white, is 6ft 2ins tall, of a heavy build and is balding with brown/grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing light grey jogging bottoms and a dark green long-sleeved sweatshirt.

He was last seen in Garscube Road area of Glasgow at around 10am on September 26.

In a statement, police said there is an “unconfirmed possibility” that he may travel to Fort William.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Any information can be passed to officers via 101.

“Please quote incident number 1609 of Friday, September 26.”