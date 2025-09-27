Police working to identify protestors ‘involved in any offences’ during Aberdeen anti-asylum seeker protest

Inquiries are ongoing to identify “any offences” that took place during a protest outside student halls earmarked to house asylum seekers.

It happened last night at Don Street in Old Aberdeen, where the Home Office is looking to house asylum seekers in order to move them away from hotels.

Crowds of protesters attended last night’s gathering, with many attendees holding Scotland and UK flags.

Placards were also on show, including one that said “save our women”.

After it had finished, a number of people from the event marched down King Street towards the city centre.

Here, Scottish music was played, with a demonstrator on a megaphone asking, “who’s the King?”, with the crowd responding, “Christ is King”.

Police: ‘No arrests were made’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers responded to protest activity in the Don Street area of Aberdeen on Friday, September 26.

“A proportionate policing response was provided.

“No arrests were made, however, inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in any offences which took place during the protest.”

Last week, The Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeen City Council could take legal action against the Home Office’s plans to use the Don Street facility for asylum accommodation.

With a capacity of 166 people, no asylum seekers have moved into the accommodation yet.

However, a number have been moved from hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill to the former Farmers Hall Lodge halls in the Rosemount area of the city.