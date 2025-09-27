Police working to identify protestors ‘involved in any offences’ during Aberdeen anti-asylum seeker protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police working to identify protestors ‘involved in any offences’ during Aberdeen anti-asylum seeker protest

No arrests were made at the protest at former students halls in Old Aberdeen last night.

By Chris Cromar
Anti-asylum seeker protestors standing in Old Aberdeen.
A protest against planned asylum seeker accommodation took place in Old Aberdeen last night. Image: DC Thomson.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify “any offences” that took place during a protest outside student halls earmarked to house asylum seekers.

It happened last night at Don Street in Old Aberdeen, where the Home Office is looking to house asylum seekers in order to move them away from hotels.

Crowds of protesters attended last night’s gathering, with many attendees holding Scotland and UK flags.

Placards were also on show, including one that said “save our women”.

Anti-asylum seeker protestors standing in Old Aberdeen.
The protest took place on Don Street. Image: DC Thomson.

After it had finished, a number of people from the event marched down King Street towards the city centre.

Here, Scottish music was played, with a demonstrator on a megaphone asking, “who’s the King?”, with the crowd responding, “Christ is King”.

Police: ‘No arrests were made’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers responded to protest activity in the Don Street area of Aberdeen on Friday, September 26.

“A proportionate policing response was provided.

“No arrests were made, however, inquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in any offences which took place during the protest.”

Proposed asylum seekers accommodation on Don Street in Aberdeen.
The Don Street accommodation which is earmarked to house asylum seekers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Last week, The Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeen City Council could take legal action against the Home Office’s plans to use the Don Street facility for asylum accommodation.

With a capacity of 166 people, no asylum seekers have moved into the accommodation yet.

However, a number have been moved from hotels in Aberdeen and Westhill to the former Farmers Hall Lodge halls in the Rosemount area of the city.

