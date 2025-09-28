Beaming Inverness man reunited with secret brother after 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Beaming Inverness man reunited with secret brother after 50 years

Davina McCall brought the siblings together on ITV's Long Lost Family.

By Michelle Henderson
Sibling Stephen Sandison and Lee Sharp embracing for the first time.
The emotional sibling reunion played out on screen, as they met for the first time. Image: ITV.

An Inverness man was reunited with his long-lost brother after more than five decades apart.

Stephen Sandison, a retired cardiac nurse, was shocked to discover he had a younger sibling during an appearance on ITV’s Long Lost Family.

His brother Lee Sharp, 56, grew up believing he was a foundling, abandoned by a young Irish girl at a block of flats in London.

Speaking to presenter Davina McCall, the Eastbourne businessman said: “I thought I was dropped from space and there was no one like me in the world.”

beaming Stephen Sandison in tartan shirt.
Stephen Sandison from Inverness, was delighted to discover he had a brother on ITV’s Long Lost Family. Image supplied by ITV.

Long Lost Family tracks down Inverness sibling

After much digging, Long Lost Family’s lead social worker Ariel Bruce discovered Lee, in fact, had a conventional adoption.

The discovery prompted a widespread search to trace his birth mother, both in the UK and Ireland.

His mother was nowhere to be found; however, investigations soon found Lee had a brother living in Inverness.

Lee Sharp in a skip cap and blue jersey
Lee Sharp approached the Long Lost Family team for help, having grown up believing he was a foundling. Image ITV.

Presenter Nicky Campbell travelled to the Highland Capital to meet Stephen and find out more about his upbringing.

Stephen told of how he was brought up by his grandparents and was never told of his long-lost brother.

He said: “I was brought up by my grandparents. At no point ever was there ever any mention that there could be another sibling, nothing.

“Within the household, there was my gran, my grandad, and my auntie.

“I was basically told that my mum, who had come over from Ireland, was finding it difficult to cope with having a child.

“My dad had come back from work and had found me crying in the cot with a small note from my mum saying ‘it’s him or me’, and it was decided to approach my grandparents to see if they would look after me.”

Lee, with a blue jersey, seeing a picture of his brother before.
Lee was delighted to see a picture of his brother for the first time. Image: ITV.

The retired nurse grew up having contact with his parents; however, he admits their actions left him feeling “pretty unwanted.”

Stephen has been estranged from his mother for over three decades.

Seeing a picture of Lee for the first time, his brother beamed, saying, “I’m so looking forward to meeting him”.

Emotional reunion five decades in the making

Eager to meet his new relative in the flesh, Stephen and his wife made the 639-mile trip from Inverness to Eastbourne.

Walking through the door, Lee, who owns a retro clothing store, embraced his brother for the first time before joking about their ageing appearance.

The pair spent time talking about how they grew up and their feelings about their birth mother.

Seeing a picture of his mum for the first time, the pair agreed their focus remains on the present.

Eager to maintain their connection, Lee said: “Can we get a WhatsApp group called Bruvs?” To which Stephen replied, “That would be good, but do not send me any cat memes.”

Stephen Sandison and Lee sharp sitting across from each other in a large dining hall.
The brothers spent time talking about their upbringing before meeting each other’s spouses. Image: ITV.

Speaking to the camera, Lee said he was delighted not only to have found a mate but a brother.

You can hear all about their story on Series 15, episode one on STV Player.

Conversation