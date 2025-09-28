Beaming Inverness man reunited with secret brother after 50 years

An Inverness man was reunited with his long-lost brother after more than five decades apart.

Stephen Sandison, a retired cardiac nurse, was shocked to discover he had a younger sibling during an appearance on ITV’s Long Lost Family.

His brother Lee Sharp, 56, grew up believing he was a foundling, abandoned by a young Irish girl at a block of flats in London.

Speaking to presenter Davina McCall, the Eastbourne businessman said: “I thought I was dropped from space and there was no one like me in the world.”

Long Lost Family tracks down Inverness sibling

After much digging, Long Lost Family’s lead social worker Ariel Bruce discovered Lee, in fact, had a conventional adoption.

The discovery prompted a widespread search to trace his birth mother, both in the UK and Ireland.

His mother was nowhere to be found; however, investigations soon found Lee had a brother living in Inverness.

Presenter Nicky Campbell travelled to the Highland Capital to meet Stephen and find out more about his upbringing.

Stephen told of how he was brought up by his grandparents and was never told of his long-lost brother.

He said: “I was brought up by my grandparents. At no point ever was there ever any mention that there could be another sibling, nothing.

“Within the household, there was my gran, my grandad, and my auntie.

“I was basically told that my mum, who had come over from Ireland, was finding it difficult to cope with having a child.

“My dad had come back from work and had found me crying in the cot with a small note from my mum saying ‘it’s him or me’, and it was decided to approach my grandparents to see if they would look after me.”

The retired nurse grew up having contact with his parents; however, he admits their actions left him feeling “pretty unwanted.”

Stephen has been estranged from his mother for over three decades.

Seeing a picture of Lee for the first time, his brother beamed, saying, “I’m so looking forward to meeting him”.

Emotional reunion five decades in the making

Eager to meet his new relative in the flesh, Stephen and his wife made the 639-mile trip from Inverness to Eastbourne.

Walking through the door, Lee, who owns a retro clothing store, embraced his brother for the first time before joking about their ageing appearance.

The pair spent time talking about how they grew up and their feelings about their birth mother.

Seeing a picture of his mum for the first time, the pair agreed their focus remains on the present.

Eager to maintain their connection, Lee said: “Can we get a WhatsApp group called Bruvs?” To which Stephen replied, “That would be good, but do not send me any cat memes.”

Speaking to the camera, Lee said he was delighted not only to have found a mate but a brother.

You can hear all about their story on Series 15, episode one on STV Player.