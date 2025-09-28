Emotional wife of Vegan Bay Baker opens up over grief as she faces daunting task of selling family business

An Aberdeenshire mum who unexpectedly lost her husband in the summer has opened up about the grief she has experienced.

Owner and founder of Vegan Bay Bakery, Steve Buchan died in July, leaving behind wife Zoe and their three children, Lilly, Phoebe and Patrick.

Posting on TikTok she opened up on the grief she has faced since her husband’s passing – as well as the daunting task of selling their family business.

“Going to the Aberdeen shop was awful. It was so so hard,” she told her followers.

“I think the realisation’s kind of hitting me now that he’s gone.”

Despite the incredible heartbreak she has suffered, Zoe said she has been heartened by people telling her “priceless and just beautiful” memories of Steven.

Some of these she had not heard before.

‘It’s just so hard’

Last month, it was revealed that Vegan Bay Baker – which was founded in 2019 – would be closing all its shops.

“It’s just so hard,” Zoe said.

The popular baker had three locations across the north-east, with shops in Aberdeen, Balmedie and Peterhead.

Its products were made by Steven and his team in Ellon.

Zoe said: “I’ve been to the bakery once since Steven died and that was awful.

“I can’t bring myself to go into the Balmedie shop, I don’t even want to be in Peterhead, where the Peterhead shop was.”

An inventory will need to be “done soon” at the bakery, as everything goes up for sale and rent agreements are ended.

She said: “It’s going to take so much strength.”

“I would rather do anything than go to the bakery and do that,” Zoe said.

‘Vegan Bay wasn’t just our career, it was so much more than that’

During the message, she revealed that their eldest child Lilly was going to be starting a Saturday job at the family business.

“Vegan Bay wasn’t just our career, it was so much more than that.

“It was our future. Our kids were all going to work there.”

Zoe revealed that since her husband’s passing, she has been surrounded by “so many wonderful people”.

She thanked them for their support.

However, she is now coming to terms of the fact that Steven is no longer physically in her or her family’s lives.

“It’s having to come to terms with the fact that the love of my life, my husband who I’ve been with since I was 16, is gone and he’s not coming back and my children have no father.”