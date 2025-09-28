Emotional wife of Vegan Bay Baker opens up over grief as she faces daunting task of selling family business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emotional wife of Vegan Bay Baker opens up over grief as she faces daunting task of selling family business

Steven Buchan died unexpectedly in July.

By Chris Cromar
Zoe and Steve Buchan.
Zoe Buchan with her late husband Steve. Image: Supplied.

An Aberdeenshire mum who unexpectedly lost her husband in the summer has opened up about the grief she has experienced.

Owner and founder of Vegan Bay Bakery, Steve Buchan died in July, leaving behind wife Zoe and their three children, Lilly, Phoebe and Patrick.

Posting on TikTok she opened up on the grief she has faced since her husband’s passing – as well as the daunting task of selling their family business.

Steve Buchan and family.
Steve was a father of three. Image: Supplied.

“Going to the Aberdeen shop was awful. It was so so hard,” she told her followers.

“I think the realisation’s kind of hitting me now that he’s gone.”

Despite the incredible heartbreak she has suffered, Zoe said she has been heartened by people telling her “priceless and just beautiful” memories of Steven.

Some of these she had not heard before.

‘It’s just so hard’

Last month, it was revealed that Vegan Bay Baker – which was founded in 2019 – would be closing all its shops.

“It’s just so hard,” Zoe said.

Steve Buchan outside the Vegan Bay Baker.
Steve Buchan outside Vegan Bay Baker in Balmedie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The popular baker had three locations across the north-east, with shops in Aberdeen, Balmedie and Peterhead.

Its products were made by Steven and his team in Ellon.

Zoe said: “I’ve been to the bakery once since Steven died and that was awful.

“I can’t bring myself to go into the Balmedie shop, I don’t even want to be in Peterhead, where the Peterhead shop was.”

Steve Buchan.
Steve Buchan passed away in July. Image: Vegan Bay Baker.

An inventory will need to be “done soon” at the bakery, as everything goes up for sale and rent agreements are ended.

She said:  “It’s going to take so much strength.”

“I would rather do anything than go to the bakery and do that,” Zoe said.

‘Vegan Bay wasn’t just our career, it was so much more than that’

During the message, she revealed that their eldest child Lilly was going to be starting a Saturday job at the family business.

“Vegan Bay wasn’t just our career, it was so much more than that.

“It was our future. Our kids were all going to work there.”

Zoe Buchan.
Zoe Buchan was 16 when she started dating Steven. Image: Zoe Buchan/TikTok.

Zoe revealed that since her husband’s passing, she has been surrounded by “so many wonderful people”.

She thanked them for their support.

However, she is now coming to terms of the fact that Steven is no longer physically in her or her family’s lives.

“It’s having to come to terms with the fact that the love of my life, my husband who I’ve been with since I was 16, is gone and he’s not coming back and my children have no father.”

