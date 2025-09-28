Disruption expected as A92 works to get under way between Newtonhill and Portlethen

Disruption is expected on the A92 as “essential” works get under way tomorrow that will last for nearly three weeks.

Woodland management work will take place by Amey – who are responsible for trunk roads in the north-east – between Newtonhill and Portlethen.

They will last until Saturday, October 18, a total of 19 days.

According to Amey, the works are to trim and remove areas of woodland adjacent to the A92.

They said it is being done “for the safety of the travelling public and to improve driver visibility”.

A92 roadworks Portlethen

Four miles of the road will be disrupted during the project.

To “ensure the safety” of roadworkers and motorists, it will be carried out under 24/7 lane restrictions.

This will affect the first lane of both the north and southbound carriageways.

On Friday, October 10, the A92 northbound off slip road at Portlethen to Badentoy Road will be closed overnight from 7.30pm to 6am.

Northbound traffic can continue on the A92 northbound and take the next off slip for Portlethen, Marywell and Findon.

They can then use the junction to turn and access the A92 southbound, before exiting at the turn-off for Portlethen Shopping Centre and Badentoy Park.

‘All schemes are weather dependent’

A statement by Alamy said: “All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”