News

Royal blue: Queen Camilla turns heads in Braemar – wearing jeans and a puffer jacket

Her Majesty was in the village for the three-day literary festival.

By Mike Merritt
Queen Camilla ascends stone steps outdoors, accompanied by two men. They wear casual attire, against a backdrop of greenery and parked vehicles.
Queen Camilla arrives at the Braemar Literary Festival with Iwan Wirth, right. Image: Peter Jolly.

Best-selling authors, artists and book lovers have been joined by the Queen at this year’s Braemar Literary Festival.

Dressed casually in jeans and a blue puffer jacket, Queen Camilla was in Royal Deeside to celebrate this year’s event.

The three-day festival, which was established in collaboration with The Queen’s Reading Room, returned to Aberdeenshire for its fourth year.

Camilla first launched her book club during the Covid pandemic. It quickly grew into a charity that “champions” literature and provides free educational content.

The festival, held at the Fife Arms Hotel, brings together novelists, historians, artists, and actors with keen readers of all ages.

Two women are seen on stone steps next to a Braemar Literary Festival sign. The person in front has short blond hair, is wearing jeans and a blue puffer jacket. The sign reads "BRAEMAR LITERARY FESTIVAL" and has a landscape graphic.
Camilla steps out in Braemar. Image: Peter Jolly.

Top authors join Queen Camilla in Braemar

Authors this year included Sir Alexander McCall Smith, bestselling writer Monica Ali and the author/screenwriter of global sensation ‘One Day’, David Nicholls.

Camilla’s son, food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles also returned alongside restaurant critic and columnist Giles Coren.

And it was to that event that Queen Camilla headed to on Saturday, accompanied by Fife Arms co-owner and art gallery guru Iwan Wirth.

Queen Camilla has attended the Braemar Literary Festival multiple times. At its launch in 2022 she met author Sebastian Faulks.

The festivities are taking place a short drive from Balmoral Castle where Camilla has been staying with King Charles.

Conversation