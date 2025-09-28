Royal blue: Queen Camilla turns heads in Braemar – wearing jeans and a puffer jacket

Best-selling authors, artists and book lovers have been joined by the Queen at this year’s Braemar Literary Festival.

Dressed casually in jeans and a blue puffer jacket, Queen Camilla was in Royal Deeside to celebrate this year’s event.

The three-day festival, which was established in collaboration with The Queen’s Reading Room, returned to Aberdeenshire for its fourth year.

Camilla first launched her book club during the Covid pandemic. It quickly grew into a charity that “champions” literature and provides free educational content.

The festival, held at the Fife Arms Hotel, brings together novelists, historians, artists, and actors with keen readers of all ages.

Top authors join Queen Camilla in Braemar

Authors this year included Sir Alexander McCall Smith, bestselling writer Monica Ali and the author/screenwriter of global sensation ‘One Day’, David Nicholls.

Camilla’s son, food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles also returned alongside restaurant critic and columnist Giles Coren.

And it was to that event that Queen Camilla headed to on Saturday, accompanied by Fife Arms co-owner and art gallery guru Iwan Wirth.

Queen Camilla has attended the Braemar Literary Festival multiple times. At its launch in 2022 she met author Sebastian Faulks.

The festivities are taking place a short drive from Balmoral Castle where Camilla has been staying with King Charles.

