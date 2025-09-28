Highland strongman Tom Stoltman reveals he’s a Swiftie and lifts lid on his own Love Story with wife Sinead

Tom Stoltman is known around the world for his triple victory at the World’s Strongest Man.

These days, he has earned himself a new title, World’s Strongest Swiftie.

During an appearance on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Saturday Show, the 31-year-old got the chance to play a song of his choice.

To the surprise of hosts Amy Irons and Steven Mill, the Invergordon strongman chose Shake It Off by Taylor Swift.

The athlete also shared the story of how he met his wife Sinead.

Highland Strongman die-hard Swiftie

He explained how he travelled to France with Sinead last year to attend The Eras Tour.

Speaking on the show, he said: “I am the World’s Strongest Swiftie.

“I went over to Lyon to watch her, and that’s a new title for me.

“I was in my sparkly shirt with my wife, and we had sparkly boots on.

“I love all of Taylor Swift’s songs, but Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

“It is a party anthem, and everyone can get up and dance to that.”

Tom admits the music icon was not his cup of tea in previous years.

However, after hearing her tracks on long travel days, he was hooked.

He added: “She played it every single day on the long journeys and I despised that music for a long, long time, but then I had to just go with her.

“We went over to Lyon to watch her, and she was incredible. We had friendship bracelets and sparkly shirts on.”

10-year love story for Stoltmans

Tom met his wife at just 18 years old while attending Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Last week, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Tom admits it was anything but love at first sight, with Sinead playing hard to get.

He explained: “She was there with a group of friends, and I was there with mine. Her group of friends came up to me and said, “Can I get a picture?”

“They all got one, and I asked her if she wanted a picture, and she rejected me. I thought, “How to make a guy feel good.”

“The next day, I messaged her on Facebook, saying I’m going to the gym, here’s my number.

“I didn’t hear from her for two days, and I thought that was it, and now we’ve been married 10 years, last Thursday.”

The World’s Strongest Man is now on his way to Malta to compete in Battle of the Beasts.

Established by fellow strongman Eddie Hall, 10 of the world’s strongest men will compete in a series of insane challenges to find the ultimate Beast.

Sumo wrestling, belly flops challenges, and an eating competition will all be on the cards to be crowned the first champion of Battle of the Beasts.

The series will be filmed in front of an audience and is scheduled to air next year.