Highland strongman Tom Stoltman reveals he’s a Swiftie and lifts lid on his own Love Story with wife Sinead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Highland strongman Tom Stoltman reveals he’s a Swiftie and lifts lid on his own Love Story with wife Sinead

The 31-year-old athlete also announced which Taylor Swift song is his favourite.

By Michelle Henderson
Tom Stoltman pictured in a white T-Shirt.
Tom Stoltman has revealed he is a die-hard Talor Swift fan, earning him the title of World's Strognest Swifty. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Tom Stoltman is known around the world for his triple victory at the World’s Strongest Man.

These days, he has earned himself a new title, World’s Strongest Swiftie.

During an appearance on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Saturday Show, the 31-year-old got the chance to play a song of his choice.

To the surprise of hosts Amy Irons and Steven Mill, the Invergordon strongman chose Shake It Off by Taylor Swift.

The athlete also shared the story of how he met his wife Sinead.

Highland Strongman die-hard Swiftie

He explained how he travelled to France with Sinead last year to attend The Eras Tour.

Speaking on the show, he said: “I am the World’s Strongest Swiftie.

“I went over to Lyon to watch her, and that’s a new title for me.

“I was in my sparkly shirt with my wife, and we had sparkly boots on.

“I love all of Taylor Swift’s songs, but Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

Taylor Swift in a red body suit.
Tom and his wife Sinead travelled to France last year to attend The Eras Tour. Image: Shutterstock.

“It is a party anthem, and everyone can get up and dance to that.”

Tom admits the music icon was not his cup of tea in previous years.

However, after hearing her tracks on long travel days, he was hooked.

He added: “She played it every single day on the long journeys and I despised that music for a long, long time, but then I had to just go with her.

“We went over to Lyon to watch her, and she was incredible. We had friendship bracelets and sparkly shirts on.”

Tom Stoltman met Sinead at Belladrum. Image: Supplied.

10-year love story for Stoltmans

Tom met his wife at just 18 years old while attending Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Last week, the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Tom admits it was anything but love at first sight, with Sinead playing hard to get.

He explained: “She was there with a group of friends, and I was there with mine. Her group of friends came up to me and said, “Can I get a picture?”

“They all got one, and I asked her if she wanted a picture, and she rejected me. I thought, “How to make a guy feel good.”

“The next day, I messaged her on Facebook, saying I’m going to the gym, here’s my number.

“I didn’t hear from her for two days, and I thought that was it, and now we’ve been married 10 years, last Thursday.”

The World’s Strongest Man is now on his way to Malta to compete in Battle of the Beasts.

Established by fellow strongman Eddie Hall, 10 of the world’s strongest men will compete in a series of insane challenges to find the ultimate Beast.

Sumo wrestling, belly flops challenges, and an eating competition will all be on the cards to be crowned the first champion of Battle of the Beasts.

The series will be filmed in front of an audience and is scheduled to air next year.

Conversation