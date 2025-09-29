Inverness man Kamil Luczak reported missing as police urge public to help

A man has been reported missing from Inverness, prompting growing concern for his welfare.

Kamil Luczak, 42, was last seen around 11pm on Sunday September 28 in the Hilton area of the city.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair.

He was wearing a grey jacket with a black hood, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Police in Inverness have launched an appeal for information as efforts to trace him continue.

Sergeant Lewis MacLeod said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Kamil’s welfare.

“Inquiries to trace him are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

“Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3599 of Sunday 28 September 2025.”

