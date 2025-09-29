Top Aberdeen law student in anti-migrant scandal admits he put legal career at risk for protests

An Aberdeen law student involved in anti-migrant protests has denied he is “far right” and says he has put his legal career in jeopardy following calls to strip him of a top award.

It comes after Lewis Carty, who achieved a prestigious law prize from the University of Aberdeen in 2024, was captured on video calling hotel migrants “low-IQ inbred f***s”.

The uni’s Cloch Quiaich is only given to those with the highest graded dissertation in a given year.

But, the institution has faced calls to revoke the award after a series of tirades outside the former Patio Hotel on Aberdeen beach – filmed last month – where he said its inhabitants would “rape your child”.

He amplified the speech through a megaphone during an anti-immigration protest in August.

He was joined by his brother Chris – a business and politics student and president of the Aberdeen University eSports Society.

Footage shows Aberdeen law student shouting in anti-migrant tirade

In footage filmed last month, Carty shouts: “I want to say a big thank you to all the police officers here, but do you want to know why we need to have so many?”

“Because they knew that the migrants in the hotel would immediately start a fight because they are low-IQ inbred f***s.

“They immediately resort to violence, they throw stones.

“In Islamic countries where they don’t agree with you, you get stoned.”

Lewis added: “They are coming here for a GP, a dentist, for a Gucci bag and to rape your child.”

He then turned his attention to counter-protesters, who chanted “Nazi scum off our streets.”

He said: “I understand that not a single one of you has worked a day in your life. But do you understand money is not an unlimited resource?

“It is being used to house people who would kill us.”

Aberdeen law student hits back: ‘I’m not far right’

Lewis was previously described by his former classmates and staff as a “quiet” and “diligent” student, with a bright future. Although he admitted he has been “chilling” since graduating last summer at the protest.

Lewis admitted he has put his legal career “in jeopardy” due to the rant.

He also denied being part of any far-right group, and claimed he was pressured by “venomous” counter-protestors.

He also alleged his partner had been “sexually harassed and followed by migrants”.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “I did not always use the most academic language.

“I was upset and essentially forced into a shouting match with venomous counter-protesters who were screaming ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist,’ simply because I was there.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.

“I potentially put my future legal career in jeopardy because I believe citizens of all political persuasions and social views should – in a free and fair society – be able to engage in dialogue on matters and voice their views without fear of legal repercussions or loss of employment.”

University of Aberdeen issues statement after rant

Sanaa Al-Azawi, who is a PhD student at UoA, has called on the university to “dishonour” Lewis.

She says that Lewis has made “false claims” about refugees, and that his prize should be removed from the Taylor Library – where it is currently on display.

The University of Aberdeen said it could not discuss individual students. It said any reports of racist or abusive behaviour would be investigated.

A spokesperson said: “The University seeks to foster a culture of dignity, respect and inclusivity for all while recognising that a diversity of views exists across our institution.

“We acknowledge the importance of freedom of speech and academic freedom within legal and ethical boundaries.

“However, this freedom does not protect hate speech or other forms of harmful or abusive conduct.

“We can’t discuss individual students however any incidents of this kind reported to us are treated with the utmost importance and investigated fully in line with our code of practice on student discipline.”

Lewis Carty has been contacted for comment.