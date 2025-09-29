Top Aberdeen law student in anti-migrant scandal admits he put legal career at risk for protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top Aberdeen law student in anti-migrant scandal admits he put legal career at risk for protests

Calls have been made to strip Lewis Carty of his law award after he called migrants 'low-IQ and inbred' on video.

By Graham Fleming
Lewis holding a megaphone, standing next to his brother Chris at the Aberdeen beach protest. Image: DJR Media
An Aberdeen law student involved in anti-migrant protests has denied he is “far right” and says he has put his legal career in jeopardy following calls to strip him of a top award.

It comes after Lewis Carty, who achieved a prestigious law prize from the University of Aberdeen in 2024, was captured on video calling hotel migrants “low-IQ inbred f***s”.

The uni’s Cloch Quiaich is only given to those with the highest graded dissertation in a given year.

But, the institution has faced calls to revoke the award after a series of tirades outside the former Patio Hotel on Aberdeen beach – filmed last month – where he said its inhabitants would “rape your child”.

He amplified the speech through a megaphone during an anti-immigration protest in August.

He was joined by his brother Chris – a business and politics student and president of the Aberdeen University eSports Society.

Footage shows Aberdeen law student shouting in anti-migrant tirade

In footage filmed last month, Carty shouts: “I want to say a big thank you to all the police officers here, but do you want to know why we need to have so many?”

“Because they knew that the migrants in the hotel would immediately start a fight because they are low-IQ inbred f***s.

“They immediately resort to violence, they throw stones.

“In Islamic countries where they don’t agree with you, you get stoned.”

A man, Lewis Carty, uses a megaphone at a protest or public protest. Two police officers stand nearby on the side of the street.
The brothers have been labelled “far right”. Image: DJR Media

Lewis added: “They are coming here for a GP, a dentist, for a Gucci bag and to rape your child.”

He then turned his attention to counter-protesters, who chanted “Nazi scum off our streets.”

He said: “I understand that not a single one of you has worked a day in your life.  But do you understand money is not an unlimited resource?

“It is being used to house people who would kill us.”

Aberdeen law student hits back: ‘I’m not far right’

Lewis was previously described by his former classmates and staff as a “quiet” and “diligent” student, with a bright future. Although he admitted he has been “chilling” since graduating last summer at the protest.

Lewis admitted he has put his legal career “in jeopardy” due to the rant.

He also denied being part of any far-right group, and claimed he was pressured by “venomous” counter-protestors.

He also alleged his partner had been “sexually harassed and followed by migrants”.

The rant was directed at counter-protestors across the street. Image: DJR Media

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, he said: “I did not always use the most academic language.

“I was upset and essentially forced into a shouting match with venomous counter-protesters who were screaming ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist,’ simply because I was there.

“Nothing could be further from the truth.

“I potentially put my future legal career in jeopardy because I believe citizens of all political persuasions and social views should – in a free and fair society – be able to engage in dialogue on matters and voice their views without fear of legal repercussions or loss of employment.”

University of Aberdeen issues statement after rant

Sanaa Al-Azawi, who is a PhD student at UoA, has called on the university to “dishonour” Lewis.

She says that Lewis has made “false claims” about refugees, and that his prize should be removed from the Taylor Library – where it is currently on display.

The University of Aberdeen said it could not discuss individual students. It said any reports of racist or abusive behaviour would be investigated.

A spokesperson said: “The University seeks to foster a culture of dignity, respect and inclusivity for all while recognising that a diversity of views exists across our institution.

“We acknowledge the importance of freedom of speech and academic freedom within legal and ethical boundaries.

“However, this freedom does not protect hate speech or other forms of harmful or abusive conduct.

“We can’t discuss individual students however any incidents of this kind reported to us are treated with the utmost importance and investigated fully in line with our code of practice on student discipline.”

Lewis Carty has been contacted for comment.

