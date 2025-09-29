News Fire breaks out in building on Union Street in Aberdeen Crews were spotted working outside the Burger King unit. By Ellie Milne September 29 2025, 11:31 am September 29 2025, 11:31 am Share Fire breaks out in building on Union Street in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6860790/union-street-aberdeen-fire-crews-burger-king/ Copy Link 0 comment Crews at the scene of the fire on Union Street. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson. Fire crews are tackling a blaze on Union Street in Aberdeen. The fire broke out in a building near the Dee Street junction at about 10.40am on Monday. Two appliances have been sent to the scene from central fire station. Crews are using a ladder to access the first floor of the building above Burger King. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson. Firefighters were seen working on the first floor of a building, above the street’s Burger King branch. The restaurant unit has recently been closed after 40 years on Union Street, with the signage removed from the storefront. Work to clear the former restaurant was delayed due to the fire. It is understood that Langstane House has also been evacuated. A section of the street has been cordoned off while crews work to bring the fire under control. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
