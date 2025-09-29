Fire breaks out in building on Union Street in Aberdeen

Fire crews are tackling a blaze on Union Street in Aberdeen.

The fire broke out in a building near the Dee Street junction at about 10.40am on Monday.

Two appliances have been sent to the scene from central fire station.

Firefighters were seen working on the first floor of a building, above the street’s Burger King branch.

The restaurant unit has recently been closed after 40 years on Union Street, with the signage removed from the storefront.

Work to clear the former restaurant was delayed due to the fire.

It is understood that Langstane House has also been evacuated.

A section of the street has been cordoned off while crews work to bring the fire under control.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

