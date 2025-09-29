Burger King closes after more than 40 years on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burger King closes after more than 40 years on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Signage has been ripped off the restaurant's frontage.

By Ross Hempseed
The former Burger King frontage on Union Street. The chain's signs have been removed.
Burger King has closed on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Burger King has closed its Union Street restaurant after four decades in Aberdeen city centre.

The restaurant, located on the corner of Union Street and Dee Street, first opened back in 1980s as the city’s first outlet for the US-fast food giant.

Since then, Burger King’s presence in the Granite City has increased with restaurants in Union Square, on Berryden Road, Wellington Road and at Queens Links.

It has been a mainstay on Union Street for decades even while the dozens of units have been in and out of use.

The signage has been taken down. Image: DC Thomson.

According to the Burger King website’s listing, however, the restaurant is now closed every day.

The other restaurants in Aberdeen remain open.

Burger King at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

The website also says mobile ordering is no longer available from the Union Street restaurant.

Two removal vans were spotted outside Burger King on Monday.

Removal vans at the restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.

Workmen confirmed they were there to remove furniture and equipment from the unit.

Chairs and tables still remain within the.

The iconic Burger King signage has been removed.

Removal efforts were hampered by a fire in the building above the restaurant today.

A cordon was put around the frontage of the building as firefighters worked.

Burger King have been approached for comment.

