Burger King closes after more than 40 years on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Burger King has closed its Union Street restaurant after four decades in Aberdeen city centre.

The restaurant, located on the corner of Union Street and Dee Street, first opened back in 1980s as the city’s first outlet for the US-fast food giant.

Since then, Burger King’s presence in the Granite City has increased with restaurants in Union Square, on Berryden Road, Wellington Road and at Queens Links.

It has been a mainstay on Union Street for decades even while the dozens of units have been in and out of use.

According to the Burger King website’s listing, however, the restaurant is now closed every day.

The other restaurants in Aberdeen remain open.

The website also says mobile ordering is no longer available from the Union Street restaurant.

Two removal vans were spotted outside Burger King on Monday.

Workmen confirmed they were there to remove furniture and equipment from the unit.

Chairs and tables still remain within the.

The iconic Burger King signage has been removed.

Removal efforts were hampered by a fire in the building above the restaurant today.

A cordon was put around the frontage of the building as firefighters worked.

Burger King have been approached for comment.

