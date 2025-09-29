New Queen Elizabeth Bridge closure adds to traffic chaos in Aberdeen

Closures on Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen are causing traffic chaos across the city.

Roadworks started on the city-centre bridge at the start of the month, with work taking place to resurface the road and upgrade manholes.

The road was initially closed westbound for two weeks before switching to the eastbound lanes.

And those eastbound works are expected to continue until 10pm on Friday.

The restrictions have led to “gridlocked” traffic in and around Torry and along Wellington Road.

This escalated over the weekend when the whole bridge was closed to motorists between Riverside Drive/North Esplanade West and Wellington Road/South Esplanade West.

An array of smaller sections of roadworks have added to the problem, which has left frustrated drivers trapped in long queues on numerous routes.

Queen Elizabeth Bridge continuing to cause traffic chaos

There were fresh reports of significant tailbacks across Aberdeen on Monday morning due to the bridge being closed to those heading south of the city.

Many drivers decided to divert via Arbroath Way and Tollohill Drive in Kincorth.

Long queues were reported on the residential streets – with reports some motorists were even resorting to driving along the pavements.

And the delays returned with a vengeance on Monday afternoon.

By 4pm, large swathes of the city centre and its approaches were at a standstill.

With West Tullos Road also closed to motorists, there were huge delays at the King George VI bridge.

Periods of up 15 minutes or more sitting stationary in queues were commonplace and as frustration grew motorists took increasingly desperate measures to get moving.

A number passed road closed signs at West Tullos Road in the hope they could somehow bypass traffic.

Instead they found themselves turned back to rejoin the chaos once more.

North-east residents have taken to social media to express their frustration at the planning of the roadworks.

A number of roads in the city have been closed for several months so underground electricity cables can be replaced.

These works have been delayed due to the discovery of asbestos and several of the estimated end dates have already passed.

Great Southern Road has been closed to southbound traffic, between the Whinhill roundabout and Duthie Park roundabout, since March.

These works are scheduled to end by 10pm on October 9.

Meanwhile, the closure of West Tullos roundabout is due to end on October 17.

A contraflow system on Wellington Road is expected to continue into November.