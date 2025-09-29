New Queen Elizabeth Bridge closure adds to traffic chaos in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Queen Elizabeth Bridge closure adds to traffic chaos in Aberdeen

Traffic diverting via residential streets in Kincorth is being brought to a standstill., while city centre streets are also gridlocked.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic on Market Street heading south towards Victoria Bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Traffic on Market Street heading south towards Victoria Bridge. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Closures on Queen Elizabeth Bridge in Aberdeen are causing traffic chaos across the city.

Roadworks started on the city-centre bridge at the start of the month, with work taking place to resurface the road and upgrade manholes.

The road was initially closed westbound for two weeks before switching to the eastbound lanes.

And those eastbound works are expected to continue until 10pm on Friday.

The restrictions have led to “gridlocked” traffic in and around Torry and along Wellington Road.

This escalated over the weekend when the whole bridge was closed to motorists between Riverside Drive/North Esplanade West and Wellington Road/South Esplanade West.

An array of smaller sections of roadworks have added to the problem, which has left frustrated drivers trapped in long queues on numerous routes.

Queen Elizabeth Bridge continuing to cause traffic chaos

There were fresh reports of significant tailbacks across Aberdeen on Monday morning due to the bridge being closed to those heading south of the city.

Many drivers decided to divert via Arbroath Way and Tollohill Drive in Kincorth.

Long queues were reported on the residential streets – with reports some motorists were even resorting to driving along the pavements.

Diverted traffic built up on Palmerston Road, trying to join a busy Market Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And the delays returned with a vengeance on Monday afternoon.

By 4pm, large swathes of the city centre and its approaches were at a standstill.

With West Tullos Road also closed to motorists, there were huge delays at the King George VI bridge.

Periods of up 15 minutes or more sitting stationary in queues were commonplace and as frustration grew motorists took increasingly desperate measures to get moving.

A number passed road closed signs at West Tullos Road in the hope they could somehow bypass traffic.

Instead they found themselves turned back to rejoin the chaos once more.

Frustrated motorists on Market Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

North-east residents have taken to social media to express their frustration at the planning of the roadworks.

A number of roads in the city have been closed for several months so underground electricity cables can be replaced.

These works have been delayed due to the discovery of asbestos and several of the estimated end dates have already passed.

Great Southern Road has been closed to southbound traffic, between the Whinhill roundabout and Duthie Park roundabout, since March.

These works are scheduled to end by 10pm on October 9.

Meanwhile, the closure of West Tullos roundabout is due to end on October 17.

A contraflow system on Wellington Road is expected to continue into November.

