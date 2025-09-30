Travellers set up unauthorised camp at Kingswells Park and Ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Travellers set up unauthorised camp at Kingswells Park and Ride

Several caravans have been seen at the site in Aberdeen over the past few days.

By Ellie Milne & Chris Cromar
Caravans at Kingswells Park and Ride.
Travellers have parked up at Kingswells Park and Ride. Image: DC Thomson.

Travellers have set up an unauthorised camp at a park and ride in the north of Aberdeen.

A number of caravans have arrived at Kingswells car park since Thursday last week.

Several residents have reported the camp to Aberdeen City Council.

Caravans at Kingswells Park and Ride.
Caravans parked at the site. Image: DC Thomson.

It is understood the caravan owners will be served notices asking them to move on from the site.

The park and ride at Kingswells is open 24/7 and has no maximum stay period in place.

However, it does have a height restriction of 2.1 metres – shorter than most caravans.

The height restriction barrier at the site has been opened and it is understood it was fastened by a sling.

Steve Delaney standing with arms crossed.
Kingswells councillor Steve Delaney said he will be asking the council to “take action”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Steve Delaney, a councillor who represents Kingswells, said: “It’s been quite a number of years since we last had travellers at Kingswells Park and Ride.

“Following their departure on that occasion, changes were put in place to make it more difficult for large vehicles to gain access to the park and ride and these measures have worked very well until now.

Kingswells Park and Ride sling.
A sling was previously used to hold the height restriction in place. Image: Keith Alexander.

“I will be asking the council to take action to move them on as soon as possible. Regardless of how they gained access on this occasion, the top priority is to move them on.

“How they got in and whether further measures need to be taken will need to be looked into but moving the caravans on remains the priority for the meantime.”

Stagecoach: ‘This has no impact on the safe operation of our services’

A spokesman for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We’re aware of a small number of vehicles currently located at Kingswells Park and Ride.

“At present, this has no impact on the safe operation of our services, as the vehicles are not in the apron of the bus turning area or stop.

“Matters relating to the removal of these vehicles are for the local authority to progress through their normal legal processes.”

Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

Conversation