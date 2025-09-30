Travellers set up unauthorised camp at Kingswells Park and Ride

Travellers have set up an unauthorised camp at a park and ride in the north of Aberdeen.

A number of caravans have arrived at Kingswells car park since Thursday last week.

Several residents have reported the camp to Aberdeen City Council.

It is understood the caravan owners will be served notices asking them to move on from the site.

The park and ride at Kingswells is open 24/7 and has no maximum stay period in place.

However, it does have a height restriction of 2.1 metres – shorter than most caravans.

The height restriction barrier at the site has been opened and it is understood it was fastened by a sling.

Steve Delaney, a councillor who represents Kingswells, said: “It’s been quite a number of years since we last had travellers at Kingswells Park and Ride.

“Following their departure on that occasion, changes were put in place to make it more difficult for large vehicles to gain access to the park and ride and these measures have worked very well until now.

“I will be asking the council to take action to move them on as soon as possible. Regardless of how they gained access on this occasion, the top priority is to move them on.

“How they got in and whether further measures need to be taken will need to be looked into but moving the caravans on remains the priority for the meantime.”

Stagecoach: ‘This has no impact on the safe operation of our services’

A spokesman for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We’re aware of a small number of vehicles currently located at Kingswells Park and Ride.

“At present, this has no impact on the safe operation of our services, as the vehicles are not in the apron of the bus turning area or stop.

“Matters relating to the removal of these vehicles are for the local authority to progress through their normal legal processes.”

Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.