Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven launches new kitchen in bid to revitalise weekdays at bar and restaurant

The menu will have Tamil cuisine as well as classic pub favourites.

By Graham Fleming
Four stand outside Queen's Hotel holding plates of food. Text on the hotel awning reads "Queen's Hotel, est. 1763".
The Queen's Hotel team are looking forward to sharing their new menu with the people of Stonehaven. From left to right; Mariusz Kocot, Prakash, Sharon Taylor and Rachel Mackle. Image: DC Thomson

The Queen’s Hotel in Stonehaven is unveiling a new kitchen and an exciting new menu in the hope of kick-starting weekdays at its bar and restaurant.

Owner Prakash Srinivisan hopes an array of Scottish/Indian fusion dishes will have customers lining up seven days a week.

The tapas menu blends home favourites with southern Indian spice and launches on Wednesday evening.

Visitors will still be able to enjoy traditional pub fare, such as steak pie and haggis bonbons – and the popular Sunday roast diners  are making a return.

But diners are also being encouraged to try out the new Tamil (south Indian) cuisine that will also feature.

A group gives thumbs up behind a table of dishes. "Staff are ready to usher in the 'exciting' new menu."
An array of new dishes are on the menu, mixing Scottish pub favourites with south Indian cuisine. The team have given them the thumbs-up and are confident diners will too. Image: DC Thomson

South Indian favourites among new dishes

Chukka curry and salmon fry are some region’s best known dishes and they will be taking centre stage.

Prakash, from Kemnay, “jumped at the chance” to take over the business last November and has enjoyed introducing himself to the Stonehaven locals.

Several plates of food are displayed on a table with a white tablecloth.
Some of the dishes to be available from Wednesday. Image: DC Thomson

But he told The Press and Journal that the weekdays can be “slow” and he and his team have been looking at how they can change that.

The new kitchen is key to that, with the new menu and new opening hours also playing their part.

The restaurant will be open from 4-8pm, Monday to Wednesday and from noon until 8pm the rest of the week.

Barbecue chicken sits atop lettuce with a mustard sauce and pomegranate seeds on a decorative plate.
Barbecue chicken. Image: DC Thomson
A blue plate with fried chicken pieces with greens, drizzles of sauce, and pomegranate seeds.
Dragon chicken. Image: DC Thomson
Three haggis bon-bons are stacked on a plate with bright yellow and red garnishes.
Haggis bon-bons. Image: DC Thomson

Prakash explains: “We have had a little bit of trouble getting people in on weekdays – but this new kitchen should help us with that.

“We are also bringing back the Sunday roasts.

“I’m sure people will look forward to that as well.”

Excitement over new Queen’s Hotel kitchen

The new Stonehaven kitchen has been a long time in the making, but Prakash said he “can’t wait” to get started.

“We have a good team here now.

“An experienced team.

“It has been quite a long wait, but we very excited to open the new kitchen.

“We have a nice tapas menu planned.”

Full Scottish breakfast with eggs, bacon, beans, sausage, and toast on a blue plate.
Full Scottish breakfast. Image: DC Thomson
A slice of cheesecake, served with berries and ice cream, is showcased on a blue plate served with chocolate sauce.
Cheesecake of the day. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “It’s going to be a mixture of Scottish and Tamil food – southern Indian dishes.

“We thought that there is no-one really doing that.

“We wanted to introduce Stonehaven to this type of cuisine.

“I think people are really going to love it.”

