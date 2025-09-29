Woman hospitalised after A96 crash at Brodie

A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Brodie.

The crash took place at about 12.50pm on Monday.

It caused significant disruption, with the westbound carriageway at the Brodie junction closed for a short time.

Police attended the crash, along with an ambulance and a paramedic response unit.

A female driver was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital by ambulance.

