News Woman hospitalised after A96 crash at Brodie The road was closed after the two-vehicle crash. By Abbie Duncan September 29 2025, 4:42 pm September 29 2025, 4:42 pm Share Woman hospitalised after A96 crash at Brodie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6861141/woman-hospitalised-a96-crash-brodie/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A woman has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Brodie. The crash took place at about 12.50pm on Monday. It caused significant disruption, with the westbound carriageway at the Brodie junction closed for a short time. Police attended the crash, along with an ambulance and a paramedic response unit. A female driver was taken to Dr Gray’s hospital by ambulance. A police spokesperson said: “At around 12.50pm on Monday, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A96 at Brodie near Forres. “Emergency services attended and one driver, a woman, was taken to hospital by ambulance. “The westbound carriageway was closed for a short time.”
Conversation