Aberdeen car theft probe as police hunt for stolen Toyota in Balnagask

A police investigation is under way following the theft of a car in the Balnagask Circle area of Aberdeen.

Police say the incident is believed to have happened sometime between Wednesday July 30 and Wednesday August 13.

The car is a dark metallic blue Toyota C-HR hatchback, with the registration FG70DLX.

The vehicle was reported stolen on Saturday August 23.

Constable Wilson said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries so far and are now asking for the help of the public.

“I am urging anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in that time frame, or who has any information, to contact us.

“Similarly, anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage who may have captured the theft, or anyone who has seen the stolen car since, is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1766 on August 23.

An anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.