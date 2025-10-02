Fort William man admits domestic abuse towards ex after changing plea in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fort William man admits domestic abuse towards ex after changing plea in court

Paul Paterson, 23, changed his plea to an ammended charge.

By Louise Glen
Fort William Sheriff Court where a domestic abuse case was heard.
Fort William Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Fort William man has admitted to domestic abuse partway through his trial.

Paul Paterson, 23, of Abrach Road, Inverlochy, changed his plea on the second day of his trial at Fort William Sheriff Court, on Monday.

He had been giving evidence when proceedings broke for a short interval.

Domestic abuser, pled guilty to an amended charge

When the court resumed, his defence agent Graham Mann confirmed Paterson would plead guilty to an amended charge, agreed beforehand with the fiscal depute.

Paterson admitted that between August 1 2024 and October 31 2024, at various locations, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner towards his former partner.

The court heard he sent controlling messages, repeatedly called the woman derogatory names, shouted at her and threatened to harm himself if she ended the relationship.

Fort William Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The charge was aggravated because she was a former partner.

Text messages of a “violent and controlling nature” were read to the court. In one, Paterson wrote: “Say one word about me to my mum and I will smash your f****** flat windows in.”

In others, he referred to his then partner as a c*** and told her: “You f**** cow, you are the reason [I am the way I am].”

Victim had to be persuaded to go to work because she was so upset

A colleague of the woman said she had noticed her colleague becoming anxious and upset at work after receiving messages from Paterson.

“She would come to work and wouldn’t come in, she was too anxious,” she said. “I sometimes had to sit with her in her car to calm her down and encourage her to start her shift.”

Paterson told the court he suffered from anxiety and admitted checking his partner’s phone on one occasion “to look out for her best interests”.

Asked why he used vile language in messages, he said: “I was just all over the place. I do regret it. I just should not have said it.”

Sheriff Robert Fraser said that while he had “no reason to doubt the complainer”, Paterson had come across as “polite and articulate”.

He deferred sentence for one month for social work reports and said Paterson should expect a structured deferred sentence when the case next calls.

The court is also considering a non-harassment order. His bail was continued.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the conversation on Facebook: West Coast Chat