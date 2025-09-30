Person dies in Shetland house blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Person dies in Shetland house blaze

A joint investigation has been launched to established the cause of the fire.

By Michelle Henderson
Two red fire engines with a view from the side.
Fire crews were called to a house fire at Gluss Ayre, near Ollaberry on Monday afternoon. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fatal Shetland house fire.

Emergency crews raced to Gluss Ayre, near Ollaberry at around 1pm on Monday afternoon after a fire engulfed a property.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to save the island property from ruin.

Despite their efforts, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Paramedics attended the scene, dispatching one ambulance to the blaze.

An ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 13.05 on 29 September to attend an incident at Gluss Ayre, near Ollaberry.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.”

Cause of fire under investigation

A joint investigation has now been launched to establish the cause of the Shetland fire.

Personnel from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will work together to comb the scene in the coming days.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Monday September 29, we received a report of a fire at a property in Ollaberry, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished around 4.25pm.

“One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, and formal identification is yet to take place.

“A joint investigation to establish the full circumstances will be carried out.”

The fire service has been approached for comment.

Conversation