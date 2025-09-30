Person dies in Shetland house blaze

An investigation has been launched into the cause of a fatal Shetland house fire.

Emergency crews raced to Gluss Ayre, near Ollaberry at around 1pm on Monday afternoon after a fire engulfed a property.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to save the island property from ruin.

Despite their efforts, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Paramedics attended the scene, dispatching one ambulance to the blaze.

An ambulance spokesperson added: “We received a call at 13.05 on 29 September to attend an incident at Gluss Ayre, near Ollaberry.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene.”

Cause of fire under investigation

A joint investigation has now been launched to establish the cause of the Shetland fire.

Personnel from Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will work together to comb the scene in the coming days.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 1.15pm on Monday September 29, we received a report of a fire at a property in Ollaberry, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished around 4.25pm.

“One person has been pronounced dead at the scene, and formal identification is yet to take place.

“A joint investigation to establish the full circumstances will be carried out.”

The fire service has been approached for comment.