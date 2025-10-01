Historic guest house in Peterhead seeks new owners

A property steeped in history has hit the market in Peterhead, giving buyers a rare opportunity to take on a thriving business with a unique past.

Few buildings in Peterhead can boast as much of a story as Clifton House.

The guest house has been placed on the market with an asking price of around £450,000.

It was originally home to historian James Findlay, before becoming the bustling family home of whaling ship captain John Gray and his family in the 1870s.

A frequent visitor to the home was the ship’s young surgeon, a medical student by the name of Arthur Conan Doyle – who went on to create Sherlock Holmes.

And now the Queen Street property is ready for its next chapter.

The substantial three-story detached property has been transformed into a guest house.

But it retains many of its original features, including stained glass windows and a sweeping staircase.

Transformed into a guest house in recent years

Priced at £450,000, the property is being hailed as a ready-to-go business opportunity.

And it is one that blends historic charm with modern potential.

Seven of the 12 bedrooms come with en-suite facilities.

Communal shower rooms can also be found on each floor.

The property also includes a reception and a lounge with potential to reinstate a public bar.

There is also a spacious kitchen, utility rooms and laundry facilities.

To the rear, there is a two-bedroom bungalow that provides ideal private accommodation for owners.

Substantial private car parking completes the package.

Clifton House is fully licensed to sell alcohol and ready to continue operating as a guest house.

Sellers say it also offers scope for new owners to shape its future.

With Peterhead welcoming increasing numbers of workers and visitors, the property is described as an ideal opportunity to acquire a busy business in the heart of the town centre.