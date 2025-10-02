Aberdeen west end hotel has £700k slashed from asking price

The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen has returned to the market with a knock-down asking price amid difficult market conditions in the city.

It was initially put up for sale at £3.5 million, but the four star west end hotel is now being advertised for £2.5 million.

The price had already been lowered back in January 2024, when Cornerstone Business Agents said the repricing was necessary to “reflect the current market”.

Situated on Kings Gate, the hotel is an Aberdeen dining staple, popular for both business and social gatherings.

It can accommodate up to 62 guests, with 24 en suite rooms, and also offers two functions rooms, a restaurant and a bar and lounge area that can seat up to 200 people.

Gordon Sinclair – the managing partner of the hotel – intends to retire from the hospitality sector after 50 years.

Mr Sinclair has been a hands-on partner since 1996.

He started his hospitality career there as a trainee, from 1974 to 1978, while it was under the ownership of Aberdeen hotelier Stewart Spence and his wife, Sheila.

Atholl Hotel has scope for expansion

In its sales particulars for the hotel, Cornerstone says: “New owners will want to explore the ability to increase room stock through further development at the rear of the property.

“This is certainly an area where short-term capital investment could be repaid, with increased profitability from more room sales enhancing the medium to long-term investment.”

Any development would be subject to local authority planning consents.

They add that: “Our clients feel enhanced marketing will help push the room sales further and enhance the food and beverage offering.”

Prospective buyers can find out more about the sale at www.cornerstoneba.co.uk or by calling the firm on 01772 376556.