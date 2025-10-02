Aberdeen west end hotel has £700k slashed from asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen west end hotel has £700k slashed from asking price

The Atholl Hotel has returned to the market priced at £2.5 million.

By Graham Fleming
Exterior shot of Atholl Hotel. Stone building featuring a bay window and tower is set off a quiet street surrounded by trees and shrubs. "Atholl Hotel" visible on a sign.
The asking price has been reduced significantly. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen has returned to the market with a knock-down asking price amid difficult market conditions in the city.

It was initially put up for sale at £3.5 million, but the four star west end hotel is now being advertised for £2.5 million.

The price had already been lowered back in January 2024, when Cornerstone Business Agents said the repricing was necessary to “reflect the current market”.

Situated on Kings Gate, the hotel is an Aberdeen dining staple, popular for both business and social gatherings.

It can accommodate up to 62 guests, with 24 en suite rooms, and also offers two functions rooms, a restaurant and a bar and lounge area that can seat up to 200 people.

The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen
The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

Gordon Sinclair – the managing partner of the hotel – intends to retire from the hospitality sector after 50 years.

Mr Sinclair has been a hands-on partner since 1996.

He started his hospitality career there as a trainee, from 1974 to 1978, while it was under the ownership of Aberdeen hotelier Stewart Spence and his wife, Sheila.

Atholl Hotel has scope for expansion

In its sales particulars for the hotel, Cornerstone says: “New owners will want to explore the ability to increase room stock through further development at the rear of the property.

“This is certainly an area where short-term capital investment could be repaid, with increased profitability from more room sales enhancing the medium to long-term investment.”

Any development would be subject to local authority planning consents.

They add that: “Our clients feel enhanced marketing will help push the room sales further and enhance the food and beverage offering.”

Prospective buyers can find out more about the sale at www.cornerstoneba.co.uk or by calling the firm on 01772 376556.

