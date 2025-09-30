‘Inbred’ and ‘low-IQ’ comments ‘taken out of context’ as Aberdeen law grad claims he is not anti-immigration

A top Aberdeen law student has claimed comments calling asylum seekers at an Aberdeen hotel “inbred” with “low-IQ” were taken out of context.

Lewis Carty has faced calls to strip him of a top prize at University of Aberdeen (UoA) after his rant outside the former Patio Hotel in Aberdeen was captured on video.

He was filmed calling some inhabitants of the hotel “low-IQ inbred f***s,” through a microphone at a protest in August.

He went on to say that some asylum seekers housed there would “rape your child”.

That has seen calls for him to be stripped of the prestigious Cloch Quiaich prize which he achieved in 2024.

But now, speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Carty claimed the speech was taken out of context.

He said he is “not anti-immigration,” and that he was forced into action following claims his partner was sexually harassed.

The alleged harassment was not reported to the police.

Mr Carty: ‘I am not anti-immigration’

“I’d like to emphasise, I attended this protest due to seeing real issues in my community directly,” Lewis said.

“I did not attend as part of a political party, nor was I an organiser or leader.

“I was not even aware of the protest until other university students invited me to it after it had already begun.

“The protest was not ‘anti-immigration’ and I am not anti-immigration.

“My mother’s side of the family are Italian immigrants. It was to express concern over the usage of migrant hotels in Aberdeen.”

Rant at protest captured on video

His comments were picked up after recordings of the protest were shared online.

He was pictured using a megaphone addressing residents of the asylum seeker hotel and counter protestors stationed across the street.

Carty shouted: “I want to say a big thank you to all the police officers here, but do you want to know why we need to have so many?

“Because they knew that the migrants in the hotel would immediately start a fight because they are low-IQ inbred f***s.

“They immediately resort to violence, they throw stones.

“In Islamic countries where they don’t agree with you, you get stoned.”

He added: “They are coming here for a GP, a dentist, for a Gucci bag and to rape your child.”

Aberdeen law student provides context to comments

Lewis caught ire for calling migrants inside the hotel “low-IQ and inbred,” however Lewis claims he was referring to some that had thrown stones at protestors before.

He said: “I was not referring to all migrants as low-IQ or inbred.

“Rather, I was referring, in particular, to the migrants who had, earlier on, thrown a volley of stones at the protestors.

“I categorically do not believe migrants, as a whole, to be low-IQ and inbred.

“This was made as an off the cuff remark specifically about migrants who had not long earlier thrown stones at us and attempted to be violent.”

The stone-throwing incident was not caught on video, but was referenced by some protestors on the video.

He went on to address his comment which implied residents of the hotel would “rape your child,” and came to the country “for Gucci bags”.

He continued: “That this comment was made on the back of me making a lengthy point about seeing many of the ‘asylum seekers’ in my area wearing designer clothing.

“That I am not referring to all migrants, or all asylum seekers, but those who are economically migrating and abusing our asylum system for their own personal gain.”