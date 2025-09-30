McFly pop into Aberdeen coffee shop ahead of P&J Live gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McFly pop into Aberdeen coffee shop ahead of P&J Live gig

The band are touring the UK alongside Busted.

By Ross Hempseed
McFly with fan Bethany Cockrill pose for a picture outside The Cult of Coffee in Rosemount.
From L-R: Danny, Bethany Cockrill, Harry and Dougie. Image: Gillian George.

McFly made sure to pop into one of Aberdeen’s most popular coffee shops ahead of their gig at P&J Live.

The All About You-hitmakers are touring the UK alongside Busted as part of the Busted vs McFly tour.

Together, the two bands were responsible for some of the catchiest pop songs of the 2000s.

McFly’s hits include Obviously, Five Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl, while Busted are known for tracks including Year 3000.

Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter have been part of McFly for more than 22 years.

Pop rockers Busted and McFly will perform in Aberdeen.<br />Image supplied by P&J Live

They were last in Aberdeen two years ago for a sold-out concert at Aberdeen Music Hall.

However, this time they are playing the P&J Live in front of thousands of fans this evening.

In the run up to the concert, members of McFly had some time to chill at one of Aberdeen’s most popular coffee shops – The Cult of Coffee.

McFly spotted at Aberdeen coffee shop

Danny, Harry and Dougie posed with fans outside the coffee shop on Esslemont Avenue in the city’s Rosemount area.

Bethany Cockrill managed to grab a photo with them.

She said: “We randomly bumped into them while my colleague and I were at Cult of Coffee on our lunch break.

“They were sitting outside having coffee and mentioned they’d got lucky with the Aberdeen weather.

“I’ve been a massive fan ever since seeing them at the AECC for my first ever gig back in 2007 or 2008.

“I can’t wait to see them tonight.”

One worker was shocked to learn McFly had been in the shop but when showed a picture instantly recognised them.

He said: “Dougie came in and ordered some coffees and he seemed really pleasant.

One customer explained the draw of The Cult of Coffee for people.

She said: “The shop’s got a real community, laid-back feel, which I think draws a lot of people in.

“They also serve the best quality coffee in Aberdeen.”

