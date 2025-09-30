McFly pop into Aberdeen coffee shop ahead of P&J Live gig

McFly made sure to pop into one of Aberdeen’s most popular coffee shops ahead of their gig at P&J Live.

The All About You-hitmakers are touring the UK alongside Busted as part of the Busted vs McFly tour.

Together, the two bands were responsible for some of the catchiest pop songs of the 2000s.

McFly’s hits include Obviously, Five Colours in Her Hair and Star Girl, while Busted are known for tracks including Year 3000.

Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter have been part of McFly for more than 22 years.

They were last in Aberdeen two years ago for a sold-out concert at Aberdeen Music Hall.

However, this time they are playing the P&J Live in front of thousands of fans this evening.

In the run up to the concert, members of McFly had some time to chill at one of Aberdeen’s most popular coffee shops – The Cult of Coffee.

McFly spotted at Aberdeen coffee shop

Danny, Harry and Dougie posed with fans outside the coffee shop on Esslemont Avenue in the city’s Rosemount area.

Bethany Cockrill managed to grab a photo with them.

She said: “We randomly bumped into them while my colleague and I were at Cult of Coffee on our lunch break.

“They were sitting outside having coffee and mentioned they’d got lucky with the Aberdeen weather.

“I’ve been a massive fan ever since seeing them at the AECC for my first ever gig back in 2007 or 2008.

“I can’t wait to see them tonight.”

One worker was shocked to learn McFly had been in the shop but when showed a picture instantly recognised them.

He said: “Dougie came in and ordered some coffees and he seemed really pleasant.

One customer explained the draw of The Cult of Coffee for people.

She said: “The shop’s got a real community, laid-back feel, which I think draws a lot of people in.

“They also serve the best quality coffee in Aberdeen.”