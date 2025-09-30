Married at First Sight dinner party sparks trouble as Aberdonian bride Sarah moves in with hubby Dean

Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders returned to hit television show Married at First Sight (MAFS) after a tense honeymoon.

Last week, the newlywed clashed with husband Dean during their stay Maldives, where she admitted she wasn’t attracted to him.

In the latest episode of the Channel 4 series, the nine sets of newlyweds moved into their new homes together.

Sarah has, however, continued to be disappointed in her match with Dean, who has continued his habit of breaking into song.

Despite Dean’s optimism and Sarah’s attempts to keep an open mind on the honeymoon, it appears there is still no romantic spark between the couple.

“I’m just so overwhelmed by everything,” Sarah told the cameras after moving into their new flat in the UK.

“Dean is so lovely, and he’s great, but I just thought it would be different.

“I thought I’d fancy the pants off my husband and I don’t.

“I just thought my experience would be different.”

Dean, meanwhile, continues to remain optimistic about the match, telling his new wife: “It’s not the first time I’ve been in the friend zone…just trust the process.”

He also told Sarah it was important to keep a positive mindset as they settled into life together.

Trouble continues for Sarah and Dean in latest MAFS UK episode

Later, the newlyweds joined the show’s first dinner party since returning from their honeymoons.

Dinner parties are a regular part of the show, where couples open up about their experiences.

The relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas observed the group from another room, watching for signs of chemistry. Or problems.

As the dinner party progressed, and after meeting some of the smitten newlyweds, Sarah became upset.

She revealed Dean’s high energy and his habit of rapping was starting to irritate her.

Sarah said: “He does this thing where he starts rapping. It gets annoying. I sort of need space. He loves to rap.”

When asked if she liked the rap, Sarah said simply: “No”.

She also admitted that Dean’s lack of tattoos was a factor when it came to her lack of attraction.

Matchmaker Mel Schilling noted that Sarah previously said her typical tattooed bad boy type didn’t work for her.

“Sarah said her past type didn’t work for her,” she said.

“She wanted someone different and she wanted someone nice.

“This is exactly what we’ve delivered in Dean, but yet she’s very quickly shutting him down.”

No spark with ‘care bear’ Dean

Sarah said she felt no romantic connection to her husband and wanted to know the reasons they had been matched.

In the video diary Sarah added: “I’m frustrated. I’m annoyed.

“Dean is so far away from my usual type.

“Everyone else was being intimate on the honeymoon, and we weren’t.

“I’m gutted I’m not there.

“I just wanted that spark. That fire.

“But there’s no spark there.”

The experts voiced their concerns about Sarah’s rigid mindset.

And tensions escalated once more after Dean stood during dinner and started rapping again.

Sarah told the other brides her husband was less of a bad boy and more of a ‘care bear’, drawing criticism from the experts.

Paul Brunson said: “Sarah’s already entered the zone of being disrespectful.

“That wasn’t kind. How ridiculous. How petty. How low.”

Tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight UK will feature the show’s first commitment ceremony, where Sarah and Dean will share their thoughts in a therapy session.

The episode will be on Channel 4 and E4 at 9pm.