Married at First Sight dinner party sparks trouble as Aberdonian bride Sarah moves in with hubby Dean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Married at First Sight dinner party sparks trouble as Aberdonian bride Sarah moves in with hubby Dean

Latest episode shows Sarah Gillanders struggling with her new husband Dean following their honeymoon.

By Abbie Duncan
Sarah, in her wedding dress and holding a bunch of flowers, with a suited Dean next to her. They are surrounded by flowers.
The latest episode of MAFS UK spelled trouble for newlyweds Sarah and Dean. Image: Channel 4

Aberdeen’s Sarah Gillanders returned to hit television show Married at First Sight (MAFS) after a tense honeymoon.

Last week, the newlywed clashed with husband Dean during their stay Maldives, where she admitted she wasn’t attracted to him.

In the latest episode of the Channel 4 series, the nine sets of newlyweds moved into their new homes together.

Sarah has, however, continued to be disappointed in her match with Dean, who has continued his habit of breaking into song.

Despite Dean’s optimism and Sarah’s attempts to keep an open mind on the honeymoon, it appears there is still no romantic spark between the couple.

“I’m just so overwhelmed by everything,” Sarah told the cameras after moving into their new flat in the UK.

“Dean is so lovely, and he’s great, but I just thought it would be different.

“I thought I’d fancy the pants off my husband and I don’t.

“I just thought my experience would be different.”

Dean, meanwhile, continues to remain optimistic about the match, telling his new wife: “It’s not the first time I’ve been in the friend zone…just trust the process.”

He also told Sarah it was important to keep a positive mindset as they settled into life together.

Aberdonian bride Sarah has been ‘frustrated’ and ‘annoyed’ by her match with Dean. Image: DCT Media

Trouble continues for Sarah and Dean in latest MAFS UK episode

Later, the newlyweds joined the show’s first dinner party since returning from their honeymoons.

Dinner parties are a regular part of the show, where couples open up about their experiences.

The relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas observed the group from another room, watching for signs of chemistry. Or problems.

As the dinner party progressed, and after meeting some of the smitten newlyweds, Sarah became upset.

She revealed Dean’s high energy and his habit of rapping was starting to irritate her.

Sarah said: “He does this thing where he starts rapping. It gets annoying. I sort of need space. He loves to rap.”

When asked if she liked the rap, Sarah said simply: “No”.

She also admitted that Dean’s lack of tattoos was a factor when it came to her lack of attraction.

Matchmaker Mel Schilling noted that Sarah previously said her typical tattooed bad boy type didn’t work for her.

“Sarah said her past type didn’t work for her,” she said.

“She wanted someone different and she wanted someone nice.

“This is exactly what we’ve delivered in Dean, but yet she’s very quickly shutting him down.”

No spark with ‘care bear’ Dean

Sarah said she felt no romantic connection to her husband and wanted to know the reasons they had been matched.

In the video diary Sarah added: “I’m frustrated. I’m annoyed.

“Dean is so far away from my usual type.

“Everyone else was being intimate on the honeymoon, and we weren’t.

“I’m gutted I’m not there.

“I just wanted that spark. That fire.

“But there’s no spark there.”

The experts voiced their concerns about Sarah’s rigid mindset.

And tensions escalated once more after Dean stood during dinner and started rapping again.

Sarah told the other brides her husband was less of a bad boy and more of a ‘care bear’, drawing criticism from the experts.

Paul Brunson said: “Sarah’s already entered the zone of being disrespectful.

“That wasn’t kind. How ridiculous. How petty. How low.”

Tonight’s episode of Married at First Sight UK will feature the show’s first commitment ceremony, where Sarah and Dean will share their thoughts in a therapy session.

The episode will be on Channel 4 and E4 at 9pm.

Conversation