Watch: Fort William caravan driver’s ‘whisker’ from disaster moment caught on camera

A caravan driver came within a “whisker” of disaster when he carried out an unsafe overtake on the A82 near Fort William and nearly smashed head-on into an oncoming car.

Cameron Moffat, 44, was found guilty of careless driving after dramatic footage of the incident was played to Fort William Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Robert Fraser told him: “You passed by a whisker. It is a miracle you didn’t collide with the blue car.”

Watch: The near miss between caravan and car on A82

The court heard the incident happened at 10.48am on May 6 2024 as Moffat, who is married to a driving instructor, headed home from a family holiday in Fort William.

Cyclist Matthew Slack, 65, had been pedalling south through a 40mph zone just past the Caledonian Hotel when Moffat’s car and caravan swung out to pass him.

Slack, who had fitted his e-bike with solar panels and was towing a two-metre trailer, captured the dangerous manoeuvre on his camera.

He told the court: “There was no space for the car, or for that matter a car and caravan, to come through.

“I thought I would never see the car again in one piece.

“I thought there was a catastrophe about to unfold. There was less than a hand’s width between the two vehicles.”

Fort William driver was distracted by electric bike and trailer

Moffat later admitted in evidence: “I was driving up on the bicycle and my eyes were taken off the road by the solar panels. As I got up to it, I was looking at it.”

The sheriff accepted that conditions on the A82 were clear and that overtaking is permitted at that point of the road.

He said Moffat had been distracted by the unusual sight of the bike and trailer and did not see the car coming towards him until it was too late.

“There was no collision, and the incident lasted no more than two or three seconds,” Sheriff Fraser said. “But it came very close indeed.”

Initially charged with dangerous driving, Moffat had offered to plead guilty to careless driving earlier in the legal process – but the Crown rejected the offer.

Police visited his home in Chirnside, Duns, five months after the incident to advise him that he would face court proceedings.

Motorist’s wife was a driving instructor

The court heard Moffat had held a licence for 21 years with only three penalty points on his record from “years ago”.

His wife, a qualified driving instructor, was present for the hearing.

Sheriff Fraser fined Moffat £690, including a victim surcharge, and endorsed seven penalty points on his licence.

