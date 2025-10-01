Watch: Fort William caravan driver’s ‘whisker’ from disaster moment caught on camera

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Watch: Fort William caravan driver’s ‘whisker’ from disaster moment caught on camera

A sheriff told Cameron Moffat it was a "miracle" that his reckless overtake on the A82 didn't result in a crash.

By Louise Glen
Fort william a82 caravan narrowly escapes a collision with a blue car
A caravan was almost involved in a collision near Fort William. Image: Crown Office.

A caravan driver came within a “whisker” of disaster when he carried out an unsafe overtake on the A82 near Fort William and nearly smashed head-on into an oncoming car.

Cameron Moffat, 44, was found guilty of careless driving after dramatic footage of the incident was played to Fort William Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Robert Fraser told him: “You passed by a whisker. It is a miracle you didn’t collide with the blue car.”

Watch: The near miss between caravan and car on A82

The court heard the incident happened at 10.48am on May 6 2024 as Moffat, who is married to a driving instructor, headed home from a family holiday in Fort William.

Cyclist Matthew Slack, 65, had been pedalling south through a 40mph zone just past the Caledonian Hotel when Moffat’s car and caravan swung out to pass him.

Slack, who had fitted his e-bike with solar panels and was towing a two-metre trailer, captured the dangerous manoeuvre on his camera.

He told the court: “There was no space for the car, or for that matter a car and caravan, to come through.

“I thought I would never see the car again in one piece.

“I thought there was a catastrophe about to unfold. There was less than a hand’s width between the two vehicles.”

Fort William driver was distracted by electric bike and trailer

Moffat later admitted in evidence: “I was driving up on the bicycle and my eyes were taken off the road by the solar panels. As I got up to it, I was looking at it.”

The sheriff accepted that conditions on the A82 were clear and that overtaking is permitted at that point of the road.

He said Moffat had been distracted by the unusual sight of the bike and trailer and did not see the car coming towards him until it was too late.

Fort WIlliam sheriff court cycling and caravan case was heard
Fort William Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“There was no collision, and the incident lasted no more than two or three seconds,” Sheriff Fraser said. “But it came very close indeed.”

Initially charged with dangerous driving, Moffat had offered to plead guilty to careless driving earlier in the legal process – but the Crown rejected the offer.

Police visited his home in Chirnside, Duns, five months after the incident to advise him that he would face court proceedings.

Motorist’s wife was a driving instructor

The court heard Moffat had held a licence for 21 years with only three penalty points on his record from “years ago”.

His wife, a qualified driving instructor, was present for the hearing.

Sheriff Fraser fined Moffat £690, including a victim surcharge, and endorsed seven penalty points on his licence.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat