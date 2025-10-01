Thieves target cancer charity in Westburn Park generator theft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thieves target cancer charity in Westburn Park generator theft

Clan Cancer Support have been forced to raise money to reopen their popular coffee truck.

By Graham Fleming
The Coffee Box in Westburn Park. Next to it is the padlocked storage box from which thieves stole the truck's generator.
The Coffee Box, which raises funds for Clan Cancer Support, is temporarily closed after thieves stole its generator. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Thieves who stole a generator from a cancer charity in Aberdeen have been branded “lower than the low”.

That’s after criminals broke into Clan Cancer Support’s Coffee Box in Westburn Park last weekend to pinch the vital piece of equipment.

The loss of the generator, said to be worth around £1,500, has crippled one of the charity’s income streams.

It provides vital support to Aberdeen cancer sufferers.

Without power, the Coffee Box is currently unable to operate and unable to raise funds for the charity.

And the five young students who work there have been left temporarily out of work.

Clan’s Coffee Box is said to raise more than £1k per week for those in Aberdeen “suffering their worst moments”.

Clan management have said they have been left “heartbroken” after being targeted.

A smiling Teresa in an apron, handing a coffee cup to a customer.
Teresa has been left “disappointed” by the incident. Image: Clan Cancer Support

Teresa Bremner, who is in charge of the Coffee Box, told The Press and Journal: “It is just really disappointing.

“With no power, we can’t open – it’s as simple as that.

“The coffee box supplies the charity with over £1,000 of income each week.

“And for the moment that is just gone.”

She added”We’re self-funded, so we rely so much on our income streams, especially steady ones like the Coffee Box.

“It’s hard for us to just go out and spend what could be £2,000 on another generator.

“Every penny is necessary for Clan to provide its vital services to those who need it most at their hardest times.”

Theft from cancer charity is ‘lower than low’

Teresa added: “Theft is horrible at the best of times, but stealing from a charity just  feels lower than low.

“It’s quite difficult to comprehend why somebody would do this.”

The charity will be looking to reopen the popular coffee spot as soon as possible.

But if the generator cannot be recovered, the team will need to secure a new one.

Donations to Clan Cancer Support are being encouraged in the event a pricey purchase is needed.

Westburn Park vendor ‘increasing security’ after generator theft

Owner of the nearby food vendor Just Greek, Spiros Varvatakos, said he is considering extra safety measures after the incident.

Spiros has been operating in Westburn Park for more than two years and said “he has never seen anything of the like” before.

Speaking to The P&J he said: ” I am having to consider extra security measures for my generator now.

“It’s terrible that this what we have to do.

“I have never seen anything like this in Westburn Park before.

Food vendor Siros, in black gilet and red top, outside Just Greek in Westburn Park.
Spiros at Just Greek. He is going to up security. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“In Greece we have a saying; ‘Watch out for your neighbours problems, because they will soon become your problems’.

“I think that is good wisdom here.

“It’s the lowest of the low that they would go after a charity. I thought people would know better than that.”

Police appeal for information after thieves strike

Police have urged anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information following the theft of a generator from Westburn Park.

“The incident is believed to have happened between 5pm on Friday September 26 and 10.30am on Saturday September 27.

“The generator was stolen from a premises within the park.

The image shows a broken lock, mounted on a grey plastic box.
The generator appears to have been wrenched from an outdoor storage box. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area around the time of the theft is asked to contact officers.

“Those living locally with CCTV or doorbell cameras, and motorists with dash-cam footage, are asked to review this and bring anything significant to the attention of officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1247 of September 27.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation