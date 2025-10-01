Thieves target cancer charity in Westburn Park generator theft

Thieves who stole a generator from a cancer charity in Aberdeen have been branded “lower than the low”.

That’s after criminals broke into Clan Cancer Support’s Coffee Box in Westburn Park last weekend to pinch the vital piece of equipment.

The loss of the generator, said to be worth around £1,500, has crippled one of the charity’s income streams.

It provides vital support to Aberdeen cancer sufferers.

Without power, the Coffee Box is currently unable to operate and unable to raise funds for the charity.

And the five young students who work there have been left temporarily out of work.

Clan’s Coffee Box is said to raise more than £1k per week for those in Aberdeen “suffering their worst moments”.

Clan management have said they have been left “heartbroken” after being targeted.

Teresa Bremner, who is in charge of the Coffee Box, told The Press and Journal: “It is just really disappointing.

“With no power, we can’t open – it’s as simple as that.

“The coffee box supplies the charity with over £1,000 of income each week.

“And for the moment that is just gone.”

She added”We’re self-funded, so we rely so much on our income streams, especially steady ones like the Coffee Box.

“It’s hard for us to just go out and spend what could be £2,000 on another generator.

“Every penny is necessary for Clan to provide its vital services to those who need it most at their hardest times.”

Theft from cancer charity is ‘lower than low’

Teresa added: “Theft is horrible at the best of times, but stealing from a charity just feels lower than low.

“It’s quite difficult to comprehend why somebody would do this.”

The charity will be looking to reopen the popular coffee spot as soon as possible.

But if the generator cannot be recovered, the team will need to secure a new one.

Donations to Clan Cancer Support are being encouraged in the event a pricey purchase is needed.

Westburn Park vendor ‘increasing security’ after generator theft

Owner of the nearby food vendor Just Greek, Spiros Varvatakos, said he is considering extra safety measures after the incident.

Spiros has been operating in Westburn Park for more than two years and said “he has never seen anything of the like” before.

Speaking to The P&J he said: ” I am having to consider extra security measures for my generator now.

“It’s terrible that this what we have to do.

“I have never seen anything like this in Westburn Park before.

“In Greece we have a saying; ‘Watch out for your neighbours problems, because they will soon become your problems’.

“I think that is good wisdom here.

“It’s the lowest of the low that they would go after a charity. I thought people would know better than that.”

Police appeal for information after thieves strike

Police have urged anyone with information about this incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information following the theft of a generator from Westburn Park.

“The incident is believed to have happened between 5pm on Friday September 26 and 10.30am on Saturday September 27.

“The generator was stolen from a premises within the park.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area around the time of the theft is asked to contact officers.

“Those living locally with CCTV or doorbell cameras, and motorists with dash-cam footage, are asked to review this and bring anything significant to the attention of officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1247 of September 27.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.