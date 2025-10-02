Inverness gift shop closes after four years on the High Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inverness gift shop closes after four years on the High Street

The Inverness business has been stripped of stock and the unit is up for rent.

By Michelle Henderson
A white hire van outside what is now the former Inverness Keepsakes store.
Staff at Keepsakes Inverness were seen loading stock into the back of a van last night. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

An Inverness shop has closed its doors for good after just four years in business.

Keepsakes opened to customers back in April 2021, bringing an array of gift items to the High Street.

It was one of three branches for the small business, with sister stores in Pitlochry and Stirling.

On Tuesday, staff were seen loading stock into the back of a hire van as a ‘To Let’ sign hung above the Inverness unit.

The business was well thought of and had a positive Google rating.

But pictures taken outside the shop show the city centre unit has been emptied of stock.

And the Inverness shop is registered as “permanently closed” on Google.

New business sought for Inverness High Street

Property agents are now seeking new tenants to take up residence at 47 High Street.

Listed by WBF, the Inverness High Street unit has been valued at £45,000 per annum.

Keepsakes Scotland has been approached for comment.

Conversation