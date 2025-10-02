Inverness gift shop closes after four years on the High Street

An Inverness shop has closed its doors for good after just four years in business.

Keepsakes opened to customers back in April 2021, bringing an array of gift items to the High Street.

It was one of three branches for the small business, with sister stores in Pitlochry and Stirling.

On Tuesday, staff were seen loading stock into the back of a hire van as a ‘To Let’ sign hung above the Inverness unit.

The business was well thought of and had a positive Google rating.

But pictures taken outside the shop show the city centre unit has been emptied of stock.

And the Inverness shop is registered as “permanently closed” on Google.

New business sought for Inverness High Street

Property agents are now seeking new tenants to take up residence at 47 High Street.

Listed by WBF, the Inverness High Street unit has been valued at £45,000 per annum.

Keepsakes Scotland has been approached for comment.