Balmoral Castle: Prices and tour info as King Charles opens up Royal residence for autumn

'An evening at Balmoral' can be had for £250.

By Chris Cromar
Balmoral Castle.
The King is opening-up Balmoral for the autumn and winter. Image: PA

Have you ever fancied taking a trip to Royal Deeside and seeing what life is like in Balmoral Castle? Well, now you can.

Tickets are available to book online for an array of autumn and winter experiences at the castle and within its extensive grounds.

They include a limited number of castle tours, which will be available on select dates in October and November, together with even more exclusive experiences.

Among them will be the chance to dine like Royalty.

Outside of Balmoral Castle.
Balmoral Castle was built in the 17th century. Image: DC Thomson.

The guided tour will take visitors through rooms used by generations of the Royal family, from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to the present day King and Queen.

But there will also be the chance to experience “an evening at Balmoral” – with an after-hours event that takes place in November and December.

It will begin with a private castle tour, before guests get to sit down to a seven-course tasting menu.

This comes with paired wines and live music – all inspired by the rooms that have just been explored, including some of those most loved by the late Queen.

The late Queen at Balmoral Castle inspecting guards.
The late Queen spent summers at Balmoral Castle. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

And if you fancy living like the Royals – who are fond of outdoor pursuits – for a couple of hours, expedition tours are also available.

Visitors can explore the famous castle’s grounds on a two-hour guided Land Rover tour, taking in ancient pine forests, wildlife-spotting and views of Lochnagar and beyond.

These will be available from October to December.

How much do tickets cost?

The interior castle tour costs £110 and is for those aged over 15 only.

A carer’s ticket is free of charge.

Limited to only 12 guests per night, the evening at Balmoral costs £250, with a reduced rate of £150 for carers.

For those over 15, the dates available are: November 14, 21, 28 and December 5, 12 and 19, with tours at 5pm and 6pm on each date.

The gardens at Balmoral Castle, daffodils to the fore, with the Royal residence to the rear
Tickets have gone on sale for Balmoral Castle’s tours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It will cost you £360 for the expedition tour, but this price covers six people.

Coach parking at the castle costs an additional £50.

