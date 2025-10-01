Sewing up success: Mother and daughter in law open alterations boutique in Inverurie

A new independent boutique has opened its doors on Inverurie High Street, bringing a blend of unique fashion and expert alterations to the town.

The Fitting Room is run by local seamstress, Marsaili Nicol, 55 and her daughter-in-law Shannon Morrison, 24.

The pair are combining experience and fresh ideas to create a family run business with a difference.

‘If we can sew it, it can be done’

Marsaili is no stranger to retail, having previously run successful shops in Turriff and Ellon over the years.

But this time, opening in Inverurie felt like the right move.

“My family live here, so it made sense,” she said.

“I’ve been looking for the right space in Inverurie for a long time and finally found one.

“The shop was actually bigger than I planned, which is why we introduced the clothing side as well as alterations”.

The creative pair took over what was once Elemental Crystals at 39 High Street.

Unlike chain retailers, the boutique aims to offer something a little different.

“We don’t want to stock the same things you’d find in New Look or Tesco,” Marsaili said.

“We are a boutique and we want people to feel special.

“You don’t want everyone wearing the same thing”.

As well as clothing, the store provides a dedicated alterations service, backed by Marsaili’s 25 years of experience.

Items for sale can be adjusted on-site

From wedding gowns and prom dresses to everyday wardrobe fixes, customers can have items adjusted on-site.

“You know what it’s like when you try something on and the fit isn’t quite right”, Marsaili said.

“Here, we can sort it there and then – no need to put something back just because it doesn’t quite fit.”

The new shop has already proved popular, with orders streaming in for the new season.

And while Marsaili has decades of sewing expertise behind her, Shannon is learning the trade from scratch.

“It’s really exciting,” Shannon said.

“There’s so much to take in, but I love learning new skills.

“It’s fitted in well around childcare too, so it’s all fallen into place.”

For Marsaili, working alongside family is one of the biggest rewards.

“I can’t do this forever, so it’s lovely to pass my knowledge on,” she said.

“If we can sew it, it can be done.

“Shannon’s picking it up quickly, and we get on so well – it’s great to be in this together.”

The pair have also put their personal stamp on the store, carrying out much of the renovation and decorating work themselves.

The result is a warm, welcoming boutique – even fitted with a mirror and decor designed for customers to snap selfies while trying on clothes.

“I’ve been waving at people as they pass,” Marsaili laughed.

“I don’t want anyone to be a stranger – please pop in and see us”.

The Fitting Room is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, in the heart of Inverurie.

And despite another alterations shop recently opening nearby, Marsaili is confident there’s space for everyone.

“There’s room for us both,” she said.