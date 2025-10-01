Sewing up success: Mother and daughter in law open alterations boutique in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Sewing up success: Mother and daughter in law open alterations boutique in Inverurie

The Fitting Room on Inverurie's High Street opened its doors last month.

By Shanay Taylor
Marsaili and Shannon on the opening day of their new shop, The Fitting Room, both dressed in pink.
Mother and daughter in law open new clothing and alterations shop in Inverurie. Image: Cat Stewart Photography.

A new independent boutique has opened its doors on Inverurie High Street, bringing a blend of unique fashion and expert alterations to the town.

The Fitting Room is run by local seamstress, Marsaili Nicol, 55 and her daughter-in-law Shannon Morrison, 24.

The pair are combining experience and fresh ideas to create a family run business with a difference.

‘If we can sew it, it can be done’

Marsaili is no stranger to retail, having previously run successful shops in Turriff and Ellon over the years.

But this time, opening in Inverurie felt like the right move.

“My family live here, so it made sense,” she said.

Inside The Fitting Room in Inverurie, clothing rails fill the space.
Inside The Fitting Room. Image: Cat Stewart Photography.

“I’ve been looking for the right space in Inverurie for a long time and finally found one.

“The shop was actually bigger than I planned, which is why we introduced the clothing side as well as alterations”.

The creative pair took over what was once Elemental Crystals at 39 High Street.

Unlike chain retailers, the boutique aims to offer something a little different.

“We don’t want to stock the same things you’d find in New Look or Tesco,” Marsaili said.

A mirror for taking selfies has been fitted inside the store.
The pair have recently opened on Inverurie’s High Street, having given the unit a major overhaul. Image: Cat Stewart Photography.

“We are a boutique and we want people to feel special.

“You don’t want everyone wearing the same thing”.

As well as clothing, the store provides a dedicated alterations service, backed by Marsaili’s 25 years of experience.

Items for sale can be adjusted on-site

From wedding gowns and prom dresses to everyday wardrobe fixes, customers can have items adjusted on-site.

“You know what it’s like when you try something on and the fit isn’t quite right”, Marsaili said.

“Here, we can sort it there and then – no need to put something back just because it doesn’t quite fit.”

The sewing station inside the new shop.
Where the magic happens. Image: Cat Stewart Photography.

The new shop has already proved popular, with orders streaming in for the new season.

And while Marsaili has decades of sewing expertise behind her, Shannon is learning the trade from scratch.

“It’s really exciting,” Shannon said.

“There’s so much to take in, but I love learning new skills.

“It’s fitted in well around childcare too, so it’s all fallen into place.”

For Marsaili, working alongside family is one of the biggest rewards.

“I can’t do this forever, so it’s lovely to pass my knowledge on,” she said.

“If we can sew it, it can be done.

“Shannon’s picking it up quickly, and we get on so well – it’s great to be in this together.”

Before the shop was renovated.
The Fitting Room before the renovations. Image: The Fitting Room.

The pair have also put their personal stamp on the store, carrying out much of the renovation and decorating work themselves.

The result is a warm, welcoming boutique – even fitted with a mirror and decor designed for customers to snap selfies while trying on clothes.

The Fitting Room has been redecorated.
The Fitting Room Inverurie opened its doors last month. Image: Cat Stewart Photography.

“I’ve been waving at people as they pass,” Marsaili laughed.

“I don’t want anyone to be a stranger – please pop in and see us”.

The Fitting Room is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, in the heart of Inverurie.

And despite another alterations shop recently opening nearby, Marsaili is confident there’s space for everyone.

“There’s room for us both,” she said.

Conversation