Man and woman charged after £22k of cocaine and cannabis recovered in Elgin

Two people have been charged after drugs worth nearly £22,000 were uncovered in Elgin.

Police officers executed a search warrant at a property in the town on Monday September 29.

They found and seized cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £21,890, together with a four-figure sum of cash.

A 39-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

They are to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court this week.

A police spokesperson said: “This seizure continues to highlight our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our community.

“It also reflects our ongoing work in support of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital to our efforts.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity to call police on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.