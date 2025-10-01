Halloween hullabaloo: Parents complain about PVG changes forcing schools to host events during teaching hours

An Aberdeen primary school has been forced to cancel plans for a daytime Halloween party due to concerns raised by parents.

The parent teacher association (PTA) at Milltimber School was to host the Not So Scary disco on October 31.

Its decision to stage the event during the school day was a reaction to recent changes in the Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) scheme.

The new rules introduced by Disclosure Scotland in April mean anyone carrying out an activity or who is in contact with children has to have a PVG check.

And since July 1, it has been a criminal offence for someone under that remit to not be signed up.

PVGs approved prior to the changes are no longer valid and Disclosure Scotland is now facing a huge backlog.

As a result, staff at the Milltimber primary decided to organise the annual event as part of the school day.

But that plan has been beset with issues, with parents sharing a variety of complaints, and the PTA is now considering a plan B.

School forced to cancel Halloween disco

Some parents had complained about the Halloween party being held during school hours due to their religious beliefs.

They expressed upset at their child being unable to take part in a fun activity other pupils are able to enjoy.

Others stated the £3.50 charge to attend meant children were essentially being “charged” to attend school.

The school explained participation at the disco was optional and a PTA fundraising event – with money raised to benefit pupils.

A letter sent to parents and carers clarified the cost of £3.50 was also to cover a goodie bag “full of a range of treats”.

It continued: “The emphasis was on Not So Scary, and not Halloween, as we were aware of the discomfort some families may have with Halloween.

“It would have allowed learners to play social games, be creative in their dancing and socialise with peers in a relaxed manner for one hour.

“Alternative provision would have been made for those opting out, which has always been the case when parents choose to remove their children from whole school events.”

Worries raised about PVG changes impacting events

In May, The P&J reported on parent councils’ fears “rigorous safety checks” could mark the end of school events.

Danielle Barclay, the chairwoman of Heathryburn Parent Council, explained she and others were worried fundraisers at schools would “pay the price”.

It was argued an initial three-month grace period should be extended until the end of October to give more time to ensure PVGs could be in place.

Disclosure Scotland made it clear joining the scheme depends on the role each person is doing for the parent council.

The spokeswoman did add that extending the grace period would “undermine adult and child protection”.

A petition has now been started, with people urged to show support for the Milltimber Halloween event being held during school hours.

It states the disco will benefit the PTA’s fundraising efforts.

However, a second letter sent to parents on Wednesday says discussions are now taking place to organise an alternative Halloween event in the evening.

The letter, seen by The Press and Journal, states: “I am writing to you to acknowledge the concerns raised with myself at school, parent council and PTA regarding the cancellation of the Not So Scary Party.

“We have met this morning to discuss these at length and consider all viewpoints.

“At present, we are working in the background to try to accommodate these concerns and still provide an event for our children.

“This event will be held in the evening and not through the school day.

“We will be in contact, in due course, with further information should our plans meet the required legislation.”

Aberdeen City Council has been contacted for comment.