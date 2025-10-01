Storm Amy to bring 80mph winds to north and north-east this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Amy to bring 80mph winds to north and north-east this weekend

The storm will also bring with it heavy and persistent rain according to the Met Office.

By Ross Hempseed
Weather warning for wind from Met Office. Image: Met Office.
North and north-east residents will have to brace for Storm Amy, which is expected to bring winds of 80mph this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds in advance of Storm Amy.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Friday October 3 until 11.59pm on Saturday October 4.

Very strong winds are expected on the West Coast during most of Friday before spreading eastwards during Friday evening.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many in the north and north-east and may even reach 60 to 70 mph.

Winds of up to 80mph expected during Storm Amy. Stonehaven Harbour during a previous storm. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The weather service warns that exposed coasts and hills will experience the highest gusts, exceeding 80 mph.

The strongest wind speeds currently look most likely over parts of northern Scotland.

This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles, with cross winds on exposed and high level routes.

These may include major road bridges, such as Dornoch, Skye and Kessock.

Accompanying the strong winds will be heavy and persistent rain, as the first named storm of the 2025/2026 hits northern communities.

In addition to the wind warning, a yellow rain warning has also been issued for the West Coast from noon on Friday until 11.50pm.

Heavy rain and strong winds expected from Storm Amy

Another rain warning will begin at 5pm today and last until 11.59pm tomorrow.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for the West Coast.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree, said: “There is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take.

“But the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions.

“Gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially 70 to 80 miles per hour in places.

Storm Amy to bring heavy rain. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“There may be even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the northwest.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, in particularly over western Scotland.

“Totals could exceed 30-50 mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

“Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes more clear.

“It is important to keep an eye on the forecast for your area over the coming days.”

The last storm to affect the north and north-east was Storm Floris, in August 2025.

It brought “unseasonably” strong winds and heavy rain.

An amber warning was issued, with the storm causing widespread damage.

Numerous trees were brought down, and there were widespread power cuts.

Conversation