Storm Amy to bring 80mph winds to north and north-east this weekend

North and north-east residents will have to brace for Storm Amy, which is expected to bring winds of 80mph this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for winds in advance of Storm Amy.

The warning is in place from 6pm on Friday October 3 until 11.59pm on Saturday October 4.

Very strong winds are expected on the West Coast during most of Friday before spreading eastwards during Friday evening.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many in the north and north-east and may even reach 60 to 70 mph.

The weather service warns that exposed coasts and hills will experience the highest gusts, exceeding 80 mph.

The strongest wind speeds currently look most likely over parts of northern Scotland.

This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles, with cross winds on exposed and high level routes.

These may include major road bridges, such as Dornoch, Skye and Kessock.

Accompanying the strong winds will be heavy and persistent rain, as the first named storm of the 2025/2026 hits northern communities.

In addition to the wind warning, a yellow rain warning has also been issued for the West Coast from noon on Friday until 11.50pm.

Heavy rain and strong winds expected from Storm Amy

Another rain warning will begin at 5pm today and last until 11.59pm tomorrow.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for the West Coast.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree, said: “There is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take.

“But the system will bring gale force winds across northern and western regions.

“Gusts will widely reach 50 to 60 miles per hour inland in northern Britain, and potentially 70 to 80 miles per hour in places.

“There may be even stronger gusts on exposed coasts and hills, mainly in the northwest.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, in particularly over western Scotland.

“Totals could exceed 30-50 mm in 6-9 hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

“Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes more clear.

“It is important to keep an eye on the forecast for your area over the coming days.”

The last storm to affect the north and north-east was Storm Floris, in August 2025.

It brought “unseasonably” strong winds and heavy rain.

An amber warning was issued, with the storm causing widespread damage.

Numerous trees were brought down, and there were widespread power cuts.