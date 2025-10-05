Weekend court roll – a bedroom voyeur and ‘Ted Bundy’ boyfriend

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Millionaire businessman TWICE caught illegally burning waste on his north-east estate

A millionaire Aberdeenshire estate owner was fined just £600 after he flouted environmental rules by repeatedly burning waste illegally on his land.

Alfred Cheyne did not have a licence to dispose of controlled waste by burning it on his Mayen Estate near Huntly, but did so regardless.

A former worker on his estate said he “blatantly disregarded” multiple warnings to stop the practice, breaching the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Witnesses supported the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) case against Mr Cheyne by providing statements and photographic evidence.

Six accused of trafficking Romanian women into Aberdeen for sex

Six people are to stand trial accused of trafficking a string of Romanian women into Aberdeen for prostitution.

The group are said to have been involved in the lucrative crime which saw females brought from abroad, mainly into Aberdeen between January 2023 and December 2024.

Prosecutors claim adverts were put online and arrangements made for men to have sex for cash at a number of flats in the city.

These include Aberdeen’s St Martin’s Lane, Urquhart Road and Bon-Accord Street.

Elgin delivery driver sexually assaulted woman and child

An Elgin delivery driver has been warned he faces jail after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman and a child, as well as sending another youngster a sexually explicit image.

Leigh Jeffrey stood trial at Aberdeen High Court last week. He was accused of physical and sexual assaults, including rape.

The court heard that a fourth victim was sent a picture of his penis after he made contact with her through his job as an Asda delivery driver.

It took a jury about seven hours to find him guilty of eight charges. They returned a not-proven verdict on the charge of rape.

Kemnay drug-driver caught speeding at 100mph with children in back seat

A Kemnay mum of two raced through the north-east at speeds of up to 100mph with drugs in her system and children in the backseat of her car, a court has heard.

Charley Craig, 24, was pulled over on the A90 Toll of Birness road after police in an unmarked car watched her speed along the route at between 90 and 100mph, overtaking vehicles in her way.

Constables then found she was not only putting herself at risk, but also the lives of her two children, aged one and seven.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that Craig had been spotted in a convoy of three other vehicles south of Stirling village on October 26 last year.

Kemnay bedroom voyeur secretly recorded teenage girls with hidden spy cameras

A man has been jailed after he was caught spying on two teenage girls with secret cameras hidden in their bedrooms.

Michael Mollins, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted recording the teenagers without their knowledge for around three months.

The court was told one of his victims was horrified to find a camera in her room – and that discovery led her to search the second child’s room.

Mollins’ depraved actions saw him record intimate video footage of the girls and amass nearly 350 still photographs of them in states of undress.

Aberdeen and Dundee car theft gang pair avoid jail after crime spree

The two remaining members of a car theft gang who stole cars and campervans across the north-east have avoided jail.

Lee Smith, 21, and Rhys Ellington, 25, were sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after admitting their parts in the organised operation, which took place last year.

Smith had previously admitted two charges of car theft and one of producing a controlled drug, cannabis, at an address in Dundee.

Ellington was sentenced for housebreaking and intent to steal at a car showroom in Woodside, near Blairgowrie.

St Fergus electrician caught driving unfit twice in 24 hours gets roads ban

A St Fergus electrician who was caught driving while unfit twice in 24 hours has been banned from the roads for more than three years.

Shaun Muir was back in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday where he was sentenced for two charges relating to his inability to operate vehicles from earlier this year.

The 27-year-old, who had admitted to the crimes last month, had been collared by police after crashing a motorbike at Scotstown Beach before driving to Peterhead’s McDonald’s the next day and being picked up again.

On both occasions, constables found him slurring his words and struggling to stay alert.

Pair jailed after £416,000 of cannabis found in disused Aberdeen warehouse

Two men have been jailed after more than £400,000 of cannabis was discovered in a disused Aberdeen double-glazing warehouse.

Police raided the large-scale drug farm after members of the public reported a strong smell of cannabis coming from the former AC Yule and Sons premises on Craigshaw Road earlier this year.

Two men, Armando Nihtyanova and Orten Zeneli, were found hiding within the building and were arrested.

Both have now appeared in Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where Zeneli, 21, admitted producing the controlled drug and 34-year-old Nihtyanova pled guilty to drug supply.

Aberdeen stripper guilty of sexually assaulting woman at hen party

An Aberdeen male stripper has been convicted of sexually assaulting a bride-to-be at her hen party.

Stuart Kennedy, performing as a firefighter, grabbed his panicked victim’s breasts and made her drink through a penis-shaped straw during the bawdy routine in a lodge at the Crieff Hydro.

The woman told Perth Sheriff Court how she felt “violated” and had to run off and throw up midway through his performance.

Kennedy, who was convicted and subsequently lost an appeal against a similar assault in Aberdeen, denied any wrongdoing and claimed his victim was lying.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Terrifying ‘Ted Bundy’ boyfriend made sickening rape and murder threats to woman

A Fraserburgh man who threatened to kill his partner by cutting off her head and setting her on fire has avoided a prison sentence.

Damon Leonard, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted bombarding the woman with a series of terrifying and threatening messages after she tried to break off their relationship.

It was stated that after the woman told Leonard she wanted him to leave her home, he changed his Facebook profile picture to an image of the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy.

He then sent several chilling messages, stating that he would behead her, cut off her breasts with a sword and photograph her dead body.

Aberdeen domestic abuser jailed after row left woman with broken nose

An Aberdeen man has been jailed for assaulting his partner and making threats to kill her after breaking her nose during another violent outburst.

William Duncan, 47, appeared in the dock to be sentenced and urged the sheriff to put him under house arrest instead of jail.

However, Sheriff Iain Wallace said he had no other option but to jail Duncan, given his lengthy history of violence and previous custodial sentences.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Duncan, of Bedford Road in Aberdeen, had assaulted the woman at an address in Aberdeenshire on November 22 last year.

Watch: Fort William caravan driver’s ‘whisker’ from disaster moment caught on camera

A caravan driver came within a “whisker” of disaster when he carried out an unsafe overtake on the A82 near Fort William and nearly smashed head-on into an oncoming car.

Cameron Moffat, 44, was found guilty of careless driving after dramatic footage of the incident was played to Fort William Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Robert Fraser told him: “You passed by a whisker. It is a miracle you didn’t collide with the blue car.”

The court heard the incident happened at 10.48am on May 6 2024 as Moffat, who is married to a driving instructor, headed home from a family holiday in Fort William.

Mintlaw man’s staffie attacked woman and her dog near Aden Park

A Mintlaw man whose Staffordshire Bull Terrier bit another dog and then its owner has been handed unpaid work.

Barry Middleton appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court where he was sentenced under the Dangerous Dogs Act after his pet, named Hooch, broke free from his control and bit a spaniel and then its female owner in Mintlaw.

Middleton, 39, was told by the sentencing sheriff that Hooch would not be put down but was given a community sentence instead.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that a member of the public was on a footpath near Aden Country Park on December 14 last year when she came across Middleton and his staffie.

Paedophile watched sick child abuse clip – then discussed price for the ‘full video’

A Highland paedophile watched a short clip of a girl as young as five being sexually abused and then requested the price for the “full video”, a court has heard.

Ashley Wiltshire’s sickening conversation with a fellow paedophile was revealed at Inverness Sheriff Court as he pleaded guilty to a number of sex charges, including communicating indecently with children.

Wiltshire, 50, also admitted downloading indecent images of children.

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court Wiltshire struck up a conversation with a 14-year-old girl on WhatApp between December 18 2022 and January 2 2023.

Fort William man admits domestic abuse towards ex after changing plea in court

A Fort William man has admitted to domestic abuse partway through his trial.

Paul Paterson, 23, of Abrach Road, Inverlochy, changed his plea on the second day of his trial at Fort William Sheriff Court, on Monday.

He had been giving evidence when proceedings broke for a short interval.

When the court resumed, his defence agent Graham Mann confirmed Paterson would plead guilty to an amended charge, agreed beforehand with the fiscal depute.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Aberdeen online fitness coach banned from roads after drink-driving

An Aberdeen fitness instructor has been banned from driving after being caught three times the legal limit on a city centre road.

Kristofor Brown, 36, was spotted driving off after consuming alcohol at a club on Aberdeen’s Bridge Street in the early hours of August 7 this year.

Police were alerted to Brown’s grey Audi A3 being on Windmill Brae and officers found him there at around 1am.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court Brown was traced by officers outside his car.

Former Inverness teacher admits sexual offence involving female pupil

A former Inverness teacher has been placed on the sex offenders register after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a pupil.

Charleston Academy physics teacher David Vincent, 57, first targeted the girl when she was aged 16.

His victim started receiving “flirty” text messages from her teacher, who went on to give her a Valentine’s card and kissed her.

Vincent appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of engaging in sexual activity with the girl while he was in a position of trust.

Peterhead women who battered former pals in ‘catfight’ have suffered professional consequences

Two Peterhead women who battered their former friends have suffered the consequences in their professional lives, a court has been told.

Morven McGregor and Jazmyn Robertson stood trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court in the summer and were back in the dock on Wednesday to be sentenced.

They had each been tasked with keeping themselves out of trouble for six months.

On Wednesday, the court heard that each of the women had managed to do that but, but the conviction has affected their jobs.

Paedophile pensioner who preyed on young girls jailed for 40 months

Former Johnshaven paedophile pensioner who preyed on young girls has been jailed for more than three years.

Christopher Maher, 73, was convicted of the “harrowing” abuse of two children, generations apart.

He began molesting his first victim in the 1980s when she was around seven.

The sex assaults became so routine that the adult survivor struggled to remember specifics when she gave evidence at trial in August.

Aberdeen man banned from driving after being found in car six times over drink limit

An Aberdeen man has been banned from the roads after being caught slumped behind the wheel of his car six times over the limit.

Arkadiusz Malek, 32, was spotted by members of the public in his car, which was diagonally parked across the middle of a busy road in Tillydrone.

Malek, of Smithfield Road, pled guilty to drink-driving and claimed he had no recollection of driving the car – although he admitted sitting in it to drink a bottle of vodka.

The former supermarket delivery driver supervisor was the sole occupant of his silver Mercedes E-class when police arrived just after midnight on January 19 this year.

Peterhead factory worker’s ‘shocking’ assault on partner laid bare

A Peterhead fish factory worker’s attack on his partner has been branded so “shocking” by a court that it could have landed him in jail.

Rafal Boruch was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for violently attacking a woman in her own home.

The 30-year-old was so drunk at the time that when police officers arrived at the property he was found passed out and half-naked in a spare room – before turning his anger on them.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that Boruch had returned home drunk on the night of August 2 after consuming so much alcohol that his friends needed to help him into his home.

Notorious Peterhead thug locked up again for violent attack in Morrisons

A violent Peterhead thug brutally attacked a female supermarket worker in a row over mobile phone top-ups and then left a shopper who tried to intervene with a broken leg.

Darren Warchol punched the Morrisons worker in the face and dragged her to the ground by her hair before turning his violence on the good Samaritan who stepped in.

After punching the man to the ground, he jumped up and down on his legs, breaking one, stamped on his head, then smashed a crate of lager down on him.

Warchol appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court and admitted two charges of assault against the Morrisons Daily employee in Peterhead and the shopper.

Disgraced Buckie player messed with the ‘hopes and dreams of children’ by pocketing cash for non-existent football lessons

A disgraced Highland League player has been ordered to pay more than £10,000 to victims who handed him cash in the hope he could teach their children football.

Former Buckie Thistle player Ceiran McLean was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court this week after previously being afforded more time to scrape together the cash required to start refunding parents who were mis-sold lessons.

The 34-year-old, whose address was given as Inchbroom Avenue in Lossiemouth, admitted a single charge under the Trading Regulations Act back in May.

McLean has previously complained about The Press and Journal’s coverage of his case, insisting in correspondence with us that “under no circumstances was anyone conned” and “I have no victims”.

Want us to cover a court case?