Inverness Oriental supermarket counting cost after hotel leak floods shop

An Inverness shop is counting the cost after it was flooded following a leak from a city centre hotel.

Saffron Oriental Food Shop was forced to close on Tuesday after water poured through the ceiling from the Mercure Hotel above.

The hotel – Saffron’s landlord – took swift action.

But parts of the ceiling were waterlogged and some of the shop’s stock ruined.

Pictures taken inside the store show holes in the now discoloured ceiling tiles and spoiled stock on the shop floor.

Owner Kasia Pogodzinska has appealed to customers to support the shop as they assess the cost of the damage.

The unit, which is owned by the Mercure Hotel, has been home to the food business for the last four years.

Bosses at the city centre hotel have apologised for the inconvenience.

They confirmed the flooding was caused by a leak.

In a statement, they said the fault was addressed within minutes.

But a frustrated Kasia claims it is the third time her store has been affected by water damage caused by the hotel.

A spokesperson for the Mercure said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience the leak has caused to the tenant.

“The issue was addressed within 15 minutes of being reported.

“A plumber and team member promptly sent to resolve the source of the problem.

“We place great importance on our relationship with our tenant.

“And we can confirm we have been in direct contact with her to ensure all remaining matters are swiftly and satisfactorily resolved.”

Inverness shop reopens

On Wednesday, the business owner took to social media to update locals and appeal for shoppers to support her small business.

In a short TikTok clip, she said: “We are open today, so please come and see us.

“We need your help and your support.

“We are very grateful to all of you for all your messages, texts, info and support.”

Kasia says restoring the shop to its original state is a “work in progress”.

During a visit to the Inverness shop yesterday, staff could be seen assessing the damage.

Kasia fears she will lose £5,000 worth of frozen produce after her freezers were turned off.

She said: “It is really upsetting, especially in this current climate, when we are trying to stay afloat.”