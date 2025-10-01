Inverness Oriental supermarket counting cost after hotel leak floods shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Oriental supermarket counting cost after hotel leak floods shop

Saffron Oriental Food Shop was forced to close to trade on Tuesday after a leak from the Mercure Hotel caused chaos.

By Michelle Henderson
Kasia Pogodzinska in front of shelves of food. She is wearing a black t-shirt with text reading: "HOLD ON, LET ME OVERTHINK THIS". She is the owner of Saffron Oriental Food Shop in Inverness.
Kasia Pogodzinska, owner of Saffron Oriental Food Shop in Inverness was forced to keep the doors closed on Tuesday due to water damage. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

An Inverness shop is counting the cost after it was flooded following a leak from a city centre hotel.

Saffron Oriental Food Shop was forced to close on Tuesday after water poured through the ceiling from the Mercure Hotel above.

The hotel – Saffron’s landlord – took swift action.

But parts of the ceiling were waterlogged and some of the shop’s stock ruined.

Pictures taken inside the store show holes in the now discoloured ceiling tiles and spoiled stock on the shop floor.

Owner Kasia Pogodzinska has appealed to customers to support the shop as they assess the cost of the damage.

Several parts of the shop’s ceiling were damaged by the flood. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

The unit, which is owned by the Mercure Hotel, has been home to the food business for the last four years.

Bosses at the city centre hotel have apologised for the inconvenience.

They confirmed the flooding was caused by a leak.

In a statement, they said the fault was addressed within minutes.

But a frustrated Kasia claims it is the third time her store has been affected by water damage caused by the hotel.

A spokesperson for the Mercure said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience the leak has caused to the tenant.

“The issue was addressed within 15 minutes of being reported.

“A plumber and team member promptly sent to resolve the source of the problem.

“We place great importance on our relationship with our tenant.

“And we can confirm we have been in direct contact with her to ensure all remaining matters are swiftly and satisfactorily resolved.”

Inverness shop reopens

On Wednesday, the business owner took to social media to update locals and appeal for shoppers to support her small business.

In a short TikTok clip, she said: “We are open today, so please come and see us.

“We need your help and your support.

“We are very grateful to all of you for all your messages, texts, info and support.”

Kasia says restoring the shop to its original state is a “work in progress”.

During a visit to the Inverness shop yesterday, staff could be seen assessing the damage.

Saffron Oriental Food Shop.
Saffron Oriental Food Shop has reopened to customers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Kasia fears she will lose £5,000 worth of frozen produce after her freezers were turned off.

She said: “It is really upsetting, especially in this current climate, when we are trying to stay afloat.”

Conversation