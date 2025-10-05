WorldWide Dom: Aberdeen travel vlogger on Youtube success and his thoughts on the city’s airport

An Aberdeen vlogger – who has over 18,000 Youtube subscribers – has revealed his travel highlights and what’s in store for the future.

Dom Callender is a self-confessed “curious” and “sometimes clueless” Scotsman who is “on a mission to travel Scotland and the world”.

The channel, WorldWide Dom, has racked up thousands of subscribers eager to see Dom on his travels.

The 30-year-old frequent traveller has also given his verdict on Aberdeen Airport.

But how did the full-time IT worker start his channel?

“I got the channel started before Covid, as I was traveling a lot on my own anyway,” he told the Press and Journal.

“I got made redundant and was looking for something to do and my friends basically said, ‘well, next time you go traveling, why don’t you just record it and stick it on Youtube’.”

‘So self-conscious’ when starting out

It all started with a £10 flight to the Belgian capital Brussels.

Dom recalls being “so self-conscious” at the start, adding: “The idea of speaking into a camera was quite daunting to me.”

Despite a “few strange looks” he soldiered on.

Since starting WorldWide Dom, the Aberdonian has visited about 30 countries.

Some highlights include first class on a Global Airlines from Glasgow and New York City.

On the Airbus A380, he met other Youtubers and “big personalities”, which was “an experience”.

One of his favourite and most unique places he has visited was Greenland.

Taking the inaugural flight from Greenland’s capital Nuuk to New York, as well as Air Greenland’s first flight to the country’s new airport.

“Both of those were amazing experiences. Greenland is a place that is not on many people’s radar, but it has huge potential, especially for tourism.”

He described Alaska Airlines as “probably the most underrated American airline going” offering a “really, really solid product” in his opinion.

Always looking for a bargain, he swooped up a ticket to Dubai for under £100 with budget Turkish airline Pegasus.

WorldWide Dom shares his love of travel

But what is it about travelling that WorldWide Dom loves?

“For me, transport is about allowing people to go and explore, as often a lot of people feel trapped in their day-to-day life.

“It’s about realising what options there are available.

“I think that’s what a lot of people don’t realise, is how many options are available to them.”

Despite his extensive travels to many other countries, Dom also champions Aberdeen whenever he can.

“One thing I do like to do is showcase the new things available to people in the north-east of Scotland.

“I know a lot of my friends take a lot of their holidays by just connecting through London or Amsterdam.

“So I like to try and showcase the stuff that’s available for us to go direct to places.”

Later this month, he will be on board the inaugural easyJet flight between Aberdeen and Paris Charles de Gaulle. He said it’s “fantastic” for Aberdeen.

Dom is also impressed by the Aberdeen Airport’s flights to Gdansk and Krakow.

“You just have to look at the success of the Ryanair flight to Krakow that is packed constantly.

“That flight is a return ticket for £40-£50 if you book in advance.

“It’s such a good deal and again it’s one of those places not everyone would look at going.”

Aberdeen Airport is ‘just so easy’

Dom rates both Aberdeen and Inverness Airports highly.

“They’re just so easy. You just go through security, get on your flight and go.”

Dom insists on paying for the trips himself, as it “lets [him] give you genuine, unfiltered experiences, no paid for bias here”.

In April 2026, WorldWide Dom will travel to Atlanta in the United States to attend Av-Con billed as “the world’s first convention built for aviation fans by aviation creators”.

WorldWide Dom drops a new video on Youtube at 5pm every Saturday.