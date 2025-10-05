WorldWide Dom: Aberdeen travel vlogger on Youtube success and his thoughts on the city’s airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WorldWide Dom: Aberdeen travel vlogger on Youtube success and his thoughts on the city’s airport

Since starting his channel Dom has visited places such as Greenland, the United States, and most of Europe.

By Chris Cromar
Dom Callender in a plane's cockpit.
Dom Callender is the man behind WorldWide Dom. Image: WorldWide Dom.

An Aberdeen vlogger – who has over 18,000 Youtube subscribers – has revealed his travel highlights and what’s in store for the future.

Dom Callender is a self-confessed “curious” and “sometimes clueless” Scotsman who is “on a mission to travel Scotland and the world”.

The channel, WorldWide Dom, has racked up thousands of subscribers eager to see Dom on his travels.

The 30-year-old  frequent traveller has also given his verdict on Aberdeen Airport.

Dom Callender standing with two cabin crew.
Dom has become well-known in aviation circles. Image: WorldWideDom.

But how did the full-time IT worker start his channel?

“I got the channel started before Covid, as I was traveling a lot on my own anyway,” he told the Press and Journal.

“I got made redundant and was looking for something to do and my friends basically said, ‘well, next time you go traveling, why don’t you just record it and stick it on Youtube’.”

‘So self-conscious’ when starting out

It all started with a £10 flight to the Belgian capital Brussels.

Dom recalls being “so self-conscious” at the start, adding: “The idea of speaking into a camera was quite daunting to me.”

Despite a “few strange looks” he soldiered on.

Noel Philips sitting on plane.
Dom met aviation vlogger Noel Philips on the Glasgow to New York flight. Image: WorldWide Dom.

Since starting WorldWide Dom, the Aberdonian has visited about 30 countries.

Some highlights include first class on a Global Airlines from Glasgow and New York City.

On the Airbus A380, he met other Youtubers and “big personalities”, which was “an experience”.

One of his favourite and most unique places he has visited was Greenland.

Taking the inaugural flight from Greenland’s capital Nuuk to New York, as well as Air Greenland’s first flight to the country’s new airport.

Dom Callender in Greenland.
Greenland is one of Dom’s favourite places. Image: WorldWide Dom.

“Both of those were amazing experiences. Greenland is a place that is not on many people’s radar, but it has huge potential, especially for tourism.”

He described Alaska Airlines as “probably the most underrated American airline going” offering a “really, really solid product” in his opinion.

Always looking for a bargain, he swooped up a ticket to Dubai for under £100 with budget Turkish airline Pegasus.

WorldWide Dom shares his love of travel

But what is it about travelling that WorldWide Dom loves?

“For me, transport is about allowing people to go and explore, as often a lot of people feel trapped in their day-to-day life.

“It’s about realising what options there are available.

“I think that’s what a lot of people don’t realise, is how many options are available to them.”

Dom Callender at Aberdeen International Airport.
Dom promotes destinations you can travel from Aberdeen Airport. Image: WorldWide Dom.

Despite his extensive travels to many other countries, Dom also champions Aberdeen whenever he can.

“One thing I do like to do is showcase the new things available to people in the north-east of Scotland.

“I know a lot of my friends take a lot of their holidays by just connecting through London or Amsterdam.

“So I like to try and showcase the stuff that’s available for us to go direct to places.”

Outside of Aberdeen International Airport.
Flights from Aberdeen to Paris will relaunch on October 27. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Later this month, he will be on board the inaugural easyJet flight between Aberdeen and Paris Charles de Gaulle. He said it’s “fantastic” for Aberdeen.

Dom is also impressed by the Aberdeen Airport’s flights to Gdansk and Krakow.

“You just have to look at the success of the Ryanair flight to Krakow that is packed constantly.

Gdansk city centre.
Gdansk has become a popular tourist destination from Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

“That flight is a return ticket for £40-£50 if you book in advance.

“It’s such a good deal and again it’s one of those places not everyone would look at going.”

Aberdeen Airport is ‘just so easy’

Dom rates both Aberdeen and Inverness Airports highly.

“They’re just so easy. You just go through security, get on your flight and go.”

Dom insists on paying for the trips himself, as it “lets [him] give you genuine, unfiltered experiences, no paid for bias here”.

Delta Flight Museum.
WorldWide Dom will attend Av-Con 2026 at the Delta Flight Museum in the US city of Atlanta. Image: Delta Flight Museum.

In April 2026, WorldWide Dom will travel to Atlanta in the United States to attend Av-Con billed as “the world’s first convention built for aviation fans by aviation creators”.

WorldWide Dom drops a new video on Youtube at 5pm every Saturday.

