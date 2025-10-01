One person taken to hospital after crash on A952 near Fraserburgh

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Fraserburgh.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A952, shortly before 7am.

The northbound and southbound lanes between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh were both blocked as a result.

Traffic was diverted through Fetterangus. The road has since reopened to traffic.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one person had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.42am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A952.

“Two ambulances were sent to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”.

Police have been contacted for comment.