News One person taken to hospital after crash on A952 near Fraserburgh The A952 was blocked because of the incident. By Shanay Taylor October 1 2025, 2:29 pm October 1 2025, 2:29 pm Share One person taken to hospital after crash on A952 near Fraserburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6862721/one-person-taken-hospital-crash-a952-fraserburgh/ Copy Link 0 comment One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A952 near Fraserburgh. Image: Google Maps. One person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Fraserburgh. The two-vehicle collision took place on the A952, shortly before 7am. The northbound and southbound lanes between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh were both blocked as a result. Traffic was diverted through Fetterangus. The road has since reopened to traffic. The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one person had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.42am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A952. “Two ambulances were sent to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”. Police have been contacted for comment.
