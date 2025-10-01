Person taken to hospital after crash on A947 in Aberdeenshire

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near Newmachar in Aberdeenshire this afternoon.

The incident happened at about 1.10pm on the road that connects the village with Oldmeldrum.

The individual was transferred by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

As well as police and ambulance, two fire appliances – one each from Ellon and Oldmeldrum – went to the scene.

However, they were not needed as “everyone was released prior to arrival”.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A947.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Police said recovery of the vehicles had been arranged.