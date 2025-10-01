Aberdeen bride called out for ‘disrespect’ to husband on Married at First Sight UK

Tensions ran high during the first commitment ceremony on Married at First Sight UK as Sarah Gillanders was called out by experts.

Last night, the Aberdonian bride was confronted over the ‘disrespectful’ behaviour towards her husband, Dean.

At Sunday night’s dinner party, Sarah openly told the other brides that she had “got the ick” from Dean and his habit of singing and rapping.

She also shared her lack of attraction to her new husband, comparing him to a ‘care bear’ instead of her usual bad boy type.

Sarah admitted to the cameras that watching the other happy couples had made her feel frustrated by her match and that she was unsure how to fix the lack of spark.

She said: “Our relationship is not where I would have imagined it to be. It is hard to see other couples being all over each other.”

Dean also opened up, telling Sarah: “It is hard to see everyone be lovey dovey. Comparison is the thief of joy but yeah, there were definitely a lot of feelings yesterday.”

He added that he remained hopeful about the marriage, saying that he liked Sarah and hoped she wanted to stay in the experiment.

Commitment ceremony brings problems for Sarah and Dean

At the commitment ceremony, the couple sat down with experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas to unpack their issues.

Sarah and Dean were asked about their feelings on their wedding day, honeymoon and marriage so far.

Dean spoke positively at first, saying Sarah was beautiful and he felt good about the match.

Sarah was less optimistic, telling experts Dean wasn’t her type physically and lacked the ‘spark’ she wanted.

She added that she usually goes for tall, tattooed, fitness guys and that Dean was not who she had imagined.

She then apologised to Dean, saying: “I don’t want to hurt your feelings, I’m really sorry.”

Dean revealed that he felt rejected on the honeymoon when Sarah asked him to stop singing and rapping.

Dean explained: “I don’t really like showing my emotions too much, but if you listen to the song I’m singing, that’s how I’m feeling.

“If I’m singing a sad song, if you listen… that’s how I’m feeling.”

He also added that he had been upset by Sarah’s lack of attraction to him.

Despite this, he said he remained committed to the marriage, telling the experts: “There’s no one else I’d rather be with in this. I’m 100% optimistic.”

Sarah said she was still struggling with the lack of initial attraction to Dean.

‘One iota of disrespect is too much’

Expert Paul then questioned her actions during the dinner party.

He pointed out that Dean had been changing his behaviour by singing less but that Sarah had not shown the same effort.

Paul said: “You could begin by stopping the disrespect of your husband.”

Paul asked Sarah how she would describe disrespect. Sarah replied: “Being rude, being mean.”

Paul continued: “Do you think you were rude when talking about your partner at the dinner party?”

Sarah hesitated before admitting to Dean that she said he gave her “the ick.”

Paul said: “One iota of disrespect is too much.

“I get the challenge around physical attraction, but when you absolutely lost me is when you went around gossiping and laughing about your husband to other people.

“This man is talking about how lovely his partner is and you are on the other side of the room disrespecting him.”

Sarah then apologised, saying: “I’m so sorry.

“There’s no excuse for what I said yesterday; I really apologise.

“I found yesterday really hard.”

Paul encouraged the couple to work on strengthening the relationship every day and focus on making progress.

Married at First Sight journey continues for Sarah and Dean

Sarah and Dean were then asked to decide whether to stay or leave.

Dean said that while he was hurt, he was still optimistic, despite the difficult moments.

He said: “How can I make someone fancy me if they don’t?” But added that he still thought their relationship could be ‘something special’.

Sarah through tears said that she had also decided to stay.

She told Dean: “I really want it to work because you’re such a nice guy, so I have decided to stay.”

After the commitment ceremony, Sarah was visibly emotional and cried during her interview.

She said: “It was really hard to hear what Paul had to say.

“It’s not who I am. I didn’t mean it maliciously.

“I’m being true to myself, but then it’s coming across badly.

“It has been a really hard week.”

She added that the lack of spark had led to her actions but that she didn’t want to hurt Dean.

In his interview, Dean admitted that he was blindsided by Sarah’s comments but said he was still willing to try.

“Hearing that Sarah has been disrespecting me has caught me off guard, that is a big red flag.” He said.

“It does hurt me, I feel like I’m losing my shine.

“I think we’re at a low, but that’s when you bounce back.

“I am willing to trust and build this – but this can never happen again.”

The couple shared an emotional hug, with Sarah apologising again and Dean comforting her.

Married at First Sight UK returns again tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4.