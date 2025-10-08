Voice of the north: The Press and Journal’s mission in the north-east

The Press and Journal today launches its new campaign in north Scotland: Turning local concerns into national conversations.

A message from Craig Walker, Editor of The Press and Journal

At The Press and Journal, we believe the north deserves more than headlines – it deserves a voice.

From the fishing towns of Moray to the energy corridors of Aberdeen, the farming heartlands to the Highlands, The P&J is where the voices of our communities come together, are heard and drive real change.

Today, we are proud to launch a new campaign that reinforces what we’ve always stood for: being the voice of the north.

For more than 275 years, The P&J has stood alongside the communities we serve. We don’t just report the north – we represent it. We know its challenges, its resilience and its potential. And we’re here to make sure that when our people speak, their voices reach the national stage.

Every day, we amplify the stories that matter most to families, businesses and communities across the region. From healthcare to housing, energy to farming, culture to climate – we go beyond headlines to explain, to connect and to champion the future of the north.

We exist for a simple reason: to elevate our region’s voice and help shape its future.

As we launch this campaign, we invite you to explore the stories shaping the future of our region. Our journalism doesn’t stop at reporting the news – it drives change.

NHS Deep Dive: Your voice on the NHS, heard by those in power.

Thousands shared their experiences of local health services. We took those voices to decision-makers — demanding answers on waiting times, access and investment.

Bus Gates: Holding city decisions to account.

When confusion and frustration spread across Aberdeen, we turned public anger into constructive debate — pushing for clarity and accountability.

The P&J Community Fund: Supporting the charities that matter to the north.

We don’t just report on communities – we support them. The P&J Community Fund helps local groups and charities access vital funding, ensuring that projects which strengthen our region continue to thrive.

Explore The Press & Journal campaigns that have made a difference in the north.

Your north. Your voice. Your P&J.

When the north speaks with one voice, it cannot be ignored.

We are The P&J: Your voice of the north.

Craig Walker

Editor, The Press and Journal

