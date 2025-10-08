Your voice of the north: The Press and Journal’s mission in the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your voice of the north: The Press and Journal’s mission in the north-east

Today, we are proud to launch a new campaign that reinforces what we’ve always stood for: being the voice of the north. Craig Walker
Craig Walker
The P&J Brand Campaign

The Press and Journal today launches its new campaign in north Scotland: Turning local concerns into national conversations.

A message from Craig Walker, Editor of The Press and Journal

Craig Walker Editor

At The Press and Journal, we believe the north deserves more than headlines – it deserves a voice.

From the fishing towns of Moray to the energy corridors of Aberdeen, the farming heartlands to the Highlands, The P&J is where the voices of our communities come together, are heard and drive real change.

Today, we are proud to launch a new campaign that reinforces what we’ve always stood for: being the voice of the north.

For more than 275 years, The P&J has stood alongside the communities we serve. We don’t just report the north – we represent it. We know its challenges, its resilience and its potential. And we’re here to make sure that when our people speak, their voices reach the national stage.

Every day, we amplify the stories that matter most to families, businesses and communities across the region. From healthcare to housing, energy to farming, culture to climate – we go beyond headlines to explain, to connect and to champion the future of the north.

We exist for a simple reason: to elevate our region’s voice and help shape its future.

As we launch this campaign, we invite you to explore the stories shaping the future of our region. Our journalism doesn’t stop at reporting the news – it drives change.

NHS Deep Dive: Your voice on the NHS, heard by those in power.

More than 1,000 people shared their experiences of local health services. We took those voices to decision-makers — demanding answers on waiting times, access and investment.

Bus Gates: Holding city decisions to account.

The P&J Community Fund: Supporting the charities that matter to the north.

We don’t just report on communities – we support them. The P&J Community Fund helps local groups and charities access vital funding, ensuring that projects which strengthen our region continue to thrive.

Explore The Press & Journal campaigns that have made a difference in the north.

Your north. Your voice. Your P&J.

When the north speaks with one voice, it cannot be ignored.

We are The P&J:  Your voice of the north.

Craig Walker
Editor, The Press and Journal

Learn more about our mission on our new About Us page.

Conversation