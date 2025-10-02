‘Good news… now give homeowners what they deserve’: Reaction to news £10m could be released to help Aberdeen Raac families

Families Trapped by Raac in Aberdeen may have been thrown a lifeline, thanks to an announcement from the Scottish Government.

A total of £10m housing funding could be released to Aberdeen City Council so budgets can be rejigged to help Torry homeowners impacted by Raac.

The news has been cautiously welcomed by homeowners and politicians alike — but the ‘devil is in the detail’ says campaigners…

Today’s announcement broken down

Earlier today, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing Màiri McAllan, said she had reached a funding agreement with ACC to allow them to meet the costs associated with addressing Raac-affected properties in Balnagask.

It’s a follow-up to previous calls to reclassify £20m earmarked for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen housing projects, which neither council have been successful in applying for.

Ms McAllan confirmed the Scottish Government will accelerate planned affordable house-building developments through the Affordable Homes Supply Programme, thereby allowing the council to free up its half of the fund — £10m — “creating the headroom” for Raac remediation to be met from within its own budget.

It comes after months of protesting by Torry families, and The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign.

As the breaking news filtered out to the Granite City tonight, we captured the reaction of those involved in tonight’s special report.

Here’s what was said:

‘£10m can help draw a line under this awful situation’, says Miranda Radley

SNP Councillor Miranda Radley, convener of ACC’s Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, said the news was “very positive”.

“We really welcome the additional funding announced by the Scottish Government and will be looking to engage with them as soon as possible.

“We will be working through the details of the funding and will aim to submit a bid to help support those impacted by Raac.

“This has been a long and difficult process for tenants and homeowners affected by Raac, through no fault of their own, and we will be doing everything we can to bring this to a conclusion that is fair for all.

“Hopefully this will be an opportunity to draw a line under what has been a very difficult time for all involved.”

‘Devil is in the detail,’ says Tory MSP Liam Kerr

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr, described the news as a “long overdue victory for the people of Torry” but is calling for the “lifeline funds” to be released urgently.

He said: “It has been a living nightmare for the community, but this announcement could — if it is what it seems — bring some comfort to homeowners who have been left in this dreadful situation through no fault of their own.

“The devil will now be in the detail of this £10 million package of support, which must fix the injustice that has plagued residents.

“They mustn’t be let down again, which is why I will be writing to Aberdeen City Council to ensure these lifeline funds are released as a matter of urgency.

“I desperately hope that the residents get what they need and deserve from this and that this nightmare might finally be coming to an end.”

‘I too will make sure this process is ‘timely’ says SNP’s Audrey Nicoll

“Today’s announcement is a hugely welcome step forward for homeowners impacted by Raac in Balnagask,” said the SNP’s Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Audrey Nicoll.

“I am grateful to the Cabinet Secretary for her recognition of the unique circumstances homeowners have found themselves in, and her commitment to finding a solution to what has been a traumatising and longstanding journey for everyone affected.

“I will, of course, be closely following the Council’s response and hope any support sought through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme is timely and made in line with the spirit in which it has been made available.”

‘Homeowners deserve this, they’ve been through enough’: Simon Watson, Labour

Torry and Ferryhill Labour councillor said the homeowners need to know — quickly — what this money can and will cover.

“My first reaction is that this is wonderful news for the homeowners in Balnagask who have been through so much trauma.

“Hopefully, this offers some light at the end of the tunnel. However, the devil is in the details. We need to make sure that requests are submitted asap, and we need to know… the homeowners need to know, what this is going to cover.

“The homeowners absolutely deserve this money – they have been through more trauma than anyone should endure. It’s a tribute to their fight and determination, and we need to make sure they get what they deserve.”

‘I don’t want to offer false expectations,’ says Christian Allard, council co-leader

The current Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Christian Allard says the “good news” from his fellow SNP politician Ms McAllan needs a closer inspection.

“To be able to apply for £10million has got to be good news,” he said, “but if it is coming out of the housing revenue account, that’s not just for Raac, so I’d like to find out more about how this could help tenants and owner occupiers. And look at the legality of it.

“If the £10million is for a specific purpose, then we need to look at this in great detail. I don’t want to offer false expectations, but it is certainly good news that we have been invited to apply for £10m.

“But I’m glad to be working with the Scottish Government. The UK Government has gone quiet.”

‘This is welcome, and about time,’ says ex-council leader Alex Nicoll

“This certainly sounds positive,” said independent councillor Alex Nicoll, who just yesterday tabled a motion at a special meeting of the council, to call to account the current administration regarding its “shambolic” dealings with Raac families.

“I welcome the statement from the Cabinet Secretary. If this can break the logjam that has been built up by this administration, it will make way for a more just and equitable settlement for the people of Torry.

“About time.”

Torry’s Conservative councillor, Kusznir, says ‘No more weasel words’

Michael Kusznir, Conservative councillor for Torry and Ferryhill also welcomed the £10m funding package and expects ACC to use it to directly support Raac-affected homeowners in Torry.

“But let’s be clear,” he said, “this only came after relentless pressure from campaigners and opposition councillors. Homeowners have been stuck in limbo for far too long.

“These warrior campaigners deserve huge credit.

“Their tireless fight, alongside The Press and Journal, has kept this issue alive.

“Now the council must act on what I’ve long called for: pre-knowledge of Raac valuations.

“No more delays and no more weasel words.”

He also thanked the Cabinet Secretary and MSPs Liam Kerr and Audrey Nicoll for stepping up and backing the people of Balnagask.

‘It’s time for City Council to step up and secure a fair settlement,’ Raac homeowners say

Just 24 hours after a council meeting laid bare the plight of those at the very heart of Aberdeen’s concrete crisis, Balnagask’s Raac residents say they hope this is the good news they’ve been praying for.

Torry Raac campaigner Ray Davidson said: “The Torry Community Raac Campaign Committee (TCRC) cautiously welcomes the Scottish Government’s offer to Aberdeen City Council to apply for £10 million through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme as a route to fund Raac remediation.

“However, the devil is in the detail.

“And the council must act with urgency to submit a proposal for the additional grant support.

“The ongoing crisis continues to take a toll on residents’ mental health and wellbeing. Delays have gone on far too long. It’s time for Aberdeen City Council to step up and secure a fair settlement for a crisis that residents did not cause.

“The people of Aberdeen will be watching closely in the coming days to see whether their council finally delivers the support that Raac-affected residents and homeowners so urgently need and deserve.”

“I truly hope this is finally the good news we’ve been praying for,” added Lynn Winstanley.