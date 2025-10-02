Dyce boxing coach opens up on why he donated £2k generator to charity after theft crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dyce boxing coach opens up on why he donated £2k generator to charity after theft crisis

Clan Cancer Support were left 'heartbroken' after the vital equipment was stolen from Westburn Park.

Rod in front of the ropes at his gym.
Boxing gym boss Rod Mathers has came to Clan Cancer Support's rescue. Image: Supplied
By Graham Fleming

A Dyce boxing coach has come to a cancer charity’s rescue after they were hit by “lowlife” thieves.

Criminals targeted Clan Cancer Support’s Coffee Box van at Westburn Park last week to pinch the generator that powers the vital fundraising business.

The coffee van helps to raise more than £1,000 each week for the charity – money that was put at risk by the theft.

The generator itself could have cost thousands to replace, but a generous gift from boxing business boss Ron Mathers will have the van back in action in no time.

A smiling Teresa, in an apron is handing a coffee cup to a customer.
Teresa was left “disappointed” by the theft. Image: Clan Cancer Support

Mr Mathers, 60, has been teaching boxing for “many years” in the city and currently runs Hayton Boxing in Dyce.

He told us he saw the appeal for help online and remembered he had an old generator “collecting dust”.

And speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he wanted it to go to “good use”.

Death of Aberdeen boxing icon inspired donation

He said: “I’ve had the generator in the garage and it’s hardly been used.

“I saw the post yesterday on LinkedIn, and just replied saying ‘I’ve got a generator, give me a call.’

“Thankfully they did.”

Mr Mathers opened up his boxing gym, Hayton Boxing, last year in memory of north east boxing icon Robbie (Kidder) Kidd.

He was partly inspired to donate the generator after Kidder passed away after suffering from dementia.

Young boxers sparring at Rod's gym. They are surrounded by punch bags.
Hayton Boxing in Dyce. Image: Supplied

“Since then I’ve just been a bit of a soft touch when it comes to that kind of stuff,” Ron said.

“I understand how important a thing like a generator is.

“And I hope it can get them on their feet soon.”

Clan Cancer grateful for donation

Teresa Bremner, who manages the Coffee Box, said she has been absolutely “delighted” by the response to her appeal.

Thousands of pounds worth of donations should see the Coffee Box opened “sooner rather than later”.

And money will also be going towards measures to make the new generator “extra secure”.

Teresa,who is also commercial manager for Clan Cancer Support, said: “This morning I was being inundated with the phone calls and the offer of help.

“I was just absolutely delighted and really excited that we’re going to be able to reopen in a really short space of time.

The Coffee Box in Westburn Park. Next to it is the padlocked storage box from which thieves stole the truck's generator.
The Coffee Box, which raises funds for Clan Cancer Support, is temporarily closed after thieves stole its generator. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“It’s phenomenal.

“We want to say a huge, huge thank you for all of the kindness we have been shown.

“People out there are really willing to help.

“It’s great to see communities coming together.”

Police probe after Westburn Park generator theft

In the meantime, police are still on the hunt for the stolen generator – and those who took it

A spokesperson said: “Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information following the theft of a generator from Westburn Park.

“The incident is believed to have happened between 5pm on Friday September 26 and 10.30am on Saturday September 27.

“The generator was stolen from premises within the park.

A damaged box, where a black plastic piece remains attached to broken, beige plastic. The destruction suggests forced entry.
The generator container was forced open. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area around the time of the theft is asked to contact officers.

“Those living locally with CCTV or doorbell cameras, and motorists with dash-cam footage, are asked to review this and bring anything significant to the attention of officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1247 of September 27.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Conversation