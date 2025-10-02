Dyce boxing coach opens up on why he donated £2k generator to charity after theft crisis

A Dyce boxing coach has come to a cancer charity’s rescue after they were hit by “lowlife” thieves.

Criminals targeted Clan Cancer Support’s Coffee Box van at Westburn Park last week to pinch the generator that powers the vital fundraising business.

The coffee van helps to raise more than £1,000 each week for the charity – money that was put at risk by the theft.

The generator itself could have cost thousands to replace, but a generous gift from boxing business boss Ron Mathers will have the van back in action in no time.

Mr Mathers, 60, has been teaching boxing for “many years” in the city and currently runs Hayton Boxing in Dyce.

He told us he saw the appeal for help online and remembered he had an old generator “collecting dust”.

And speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he wanted it to go to “good use”.

Death of Aberdeen boxing icon inspired donation

He said: “I’ve had the generator in the garage and it’s hardly been used.

“I saw the post yesterday on LinkedIn, and just replied saying ‘I’ve got a generator, give me a call.’

“Thankfully they did.”

Mr Mathers opened up his boxing gym, Hayton Boxing, last year in memory of north east boxing icon Robbie (Kidder) Kidd.

He was partly inspired to donate the generator after Kidder passed away after suffering from dementia.

“Since then I’ve just been a bit of a soft touch when it comes to that kind of stuff,” Ron said.

“I understand how important a thing like a generator is.

“And I hope it can get them on their feet soon.”

Clan Cancer grateful for donation

Teresa Bremner, who manages the Coffee Box, said she has been absolutely “delighted” by the response to her appeal.

Thousands of pounds worth of donations should see the Coffee Box opened “sooner rather than later”.

And money will also be going towards measures to make the new generator “extra secure”.

Teresa,who is also commercial manager for Clan Cancer Support, said: “This morning I was being inundated with the phone calls and the offer of help.

“I was just absolutely delighted and really excited that we’re going to be able to reopen in a really short space of time.

“It’s phenomenal.

“We want to say a huge, huge thank you for all of the kindness we have been shown.

“People out there are really willing to help.

“It’s great to see communities coming together.”

Police probe after Westburn Park generator theft

In the meantime, police are still on the hunt for the stolen generator – and those who took it

A spokesperson said: “Officers in Aberdeen are appealing for information following the theft of a generator from Westburn Park.

“The incident is believed to have happened between 5pm on Friday September 26 and 10.30am on Saturday September 27.

“The generator was stolen from premises within the park.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area around the time of the theft is asked to contact officers.

“Those living locally with CCTV or doorbell cameras, and motorists with dash-cam footage, are asked to review this and bring anything significant to the attention of officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1247 of September 27.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.