Cyclist hopes to thank Peterhead couple who helped him after he was seriously injured in an accident

An experienced cyclist is hoping to track down the Peterhead couple who quickly jumped to his aid when he was involved in a serious bike accident.

Alan Veitch had cycled more than 60 miles and was just half a mile from home when he struck a kerb.

The 71-year-old was thrown from his bike and struck a wall before crashing down onto his shoulder.

Though he didn’t quite know it at the time, Alan had suffered a number of serious injuries.

But one thing was clear.

“I couldn’t move,” he told The Press and Journal.

Thankfully help was at hand within minutes, as a car came across the scene of the accident and a couple pulled over to help Alan.

“They got me sitting upright and checked my responses,” he said.

“And they got their first aid kit out their car and put a dressing on my grazed wrist.

“He rang the ambulance straight away, and followed up with them a few times.

“Then he called my wife so she could come down the road.”

Peterhead holidaymakers stop to help after bike accident

The couple told Alan’s wife they were from Peterhead and on their way back north following a trip to Fife.

Both stayed with the injured cyclist for more than an hour and a half until an advanced paramedic arrived.

“They gave me a blanket and a pillow for under my knees as I was on the pavement for so long,” he added.

Alan, from Crombie in Fife, is hopeful he will be able track down the holidaymakers so he can thank them for their help.

He said: “How long would I have lain there if they hadn’t stopped?”

“My phone was in my bag on the back of the bike, so I couldn’t call anyone myself.

“I want to say thank you. If someone does something like that, they should be thanked properly.”

The 71-year-old was involved in the bike accident on the morning of Saturday August 30.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but faced a further two hour wait with the paramedics before he could get inside for a X-Ray.

Alan later found out he had broken his clavicle in three places and suffered six broken ribs, as well as cuts, bruises and a possible concussion.

He spent three days on a surgical high dependency ward at the hospital and is now on the road to recovery.

“I’ve been wearing the same helmet for the past 30 years but recently decided to buy a new one,” he added.

“If I didn’t have the new helmet on I don’t think we’d be having this conversation.”