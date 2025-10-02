Amber warning issued for Highlands and Moray as Storm Amy to bring 95mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amber warning issued for Highlands and Moray as Storm Amy to bring 95mph winds

The gusts will affect exposed areas across the north and north-east this weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Amber warning issued by Met Office. Image: Met Office.
Wind warnings for Storm Amy have been upgraded to amber affecting Elgin, Inverness and much of the Highlands this weekend.

Storm Amy, the first named storm of 2025/26 season, is due to hit the north and north-east on Friday October 3.

Very strong winds and heavy rain are expected throughout most of the weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind was followed by a yellow warning for rain.

The Met Office has now issued an amber warning for wind, affecting places like Elgin, Inverness and much of the north and western Highlands.

A fallen tree lies over the road, blocking it completely.
Warning that trees could be damaged during strong winds from Storm Amy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Winds could exceed 96 miles per hour in exposed areas of the Highlands.

The amber warning is in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The warning reads: “Storm Amy will bring a spell of damaging winds, initially in western areas during Friday evening before gradually transferring northeastwards through the night and into early Saturday.

“During this period, wind gusts of 60-70 mph are likely fairly widely, and may exceed 95 mph in more exposed areas. This is likely to lead to travel and power disruption.”

95mph winds expected this weekend

With an amber warning, the weather service is urging residents affected to be extra cautious.

Flying debris, power outages and damage to buildings could occur on Friday afternoon and night, eventually easing into Saturday.

The previous yellow wind warning will last from 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm on Saturday while the rain warning last from noon until 11.59pm on Friday.

While these warning cover much of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen itself, the amber warning does not cover the East Coast.

Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Amy will bring very strong winds. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Skye, Lochaber, Wester Ross and the Western Isles.

Experts are warning bad weather could lead to disruption on roads, rails and ferries especially on the West Coast.

Shaun Jones, AA Expert Patrol, said: “Storm Amy is shaping up to be a serious weather event, and we’re already seeing signs of disruption.

“Drivers need to be alert, plan ahead, and avoid taking risks. High winds can make handling a vehicle more difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles, and surface water can hide potholes or cause aquaplaning.

“If you come across a flooded road, we recommend you find an alternative route rather than risking driving through floodwater.”

Holiday plans in ruins for Highland campers ahead of Storm Amy

Ahead of the high winds, lates season campers at one Highland holiday park are being told to find alternative accommodation or sleep in their cars.

Issuing a statement on social media, Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park owners Lynn and Darren Redfern confirmed refunds will be given to tent or roof tent guests able to find alternative lodgings.

Stranded guests will be allowed to check in on the condition they remain in their cars overnight.

Static caravans at Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park.
The owners of Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park have issued guidance to holidaymakers ahead of Storm Amy this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The owners say: “We’ve recently experienced Storm Floris and have experience with other powerful storms too.

“We are not taking these decisions lightly but to ensure everyone’s safety we must make these requests.”

Conversation