Amber warning issued for Highlands and Moray as Storm Amy to bring 95mph winds

Wind warnings for Storm Amy have been upgraded to amber affecting Elgin, Inverness and much of the Highlands this weekend.

Storm Amy, the first named storm of 2025/26 season, is due to hit the north and north-east on Friday October 3.

Very strong winds and heavy rain are expected throughout most of the weekend.

A yellow weather warning for wind was followed by a yellow warning for rain.

The Met Office has now issued an amber warning for wind, affecting places like Elgin, Inverness and much of the north and western Highlands.

Winds could exceed 96 miles per hour in exposed areas of the Highlands.

The amber warning is in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The warning reads: “Storm Amy will bring a spell of damaging winds, initially in western areas during Friday evening before gradually transferring northeastwards through the night and into early Saturday.

“During this period, wind gusts of 60-70 mph are likely fairly widely, and may exceed 95 mph in more exposed areas. This is likely to lead to travel and power disruption.”

95mph winds expected this weekend

With an amber warning, the weather service is urging residents affected to be extra cautious.

Flying debris, power outages and damage to buildings could occur on Friday afternoon and night, eventually easing into Saturday.

The previous yellow wind warning will last from 3pm on Friday until 11.59pm on Saturday while the rain warning last from noon until 11.59pm on Friday.

While these warning cover much of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen itself, the amber warning does not cover the East Coast.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts for Skye, Lochaber, Wester Ross and the Western Isles.

Experts are warning bad weather could lead to disruption on roads, rails and ferries especially on the West Coast.

Shaun Jones, AA Expert Patrol, said: “Storm Amy is shaping up to be a serious weather event, and we’re already seeing signs of disruption.

“Drivers need to be alert, plan ahead, and avoid taking risks. High winds can make handling a vehicle more difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles, and surface water can hide potholes or cause aquaplaning.

“If you come across a flooded road, we recommend you find an alternative route rather than risking driving through floodwater.”

Holiday plans in ruins for Highland campers ahead of Storm Amy

Ahead of the high winds, lates season campers at one Highland holiday park are being told to find alternative accommodation or sleep in their cars.

Issuing a statement on social media, Dornoch Caravan and Camping Park owners Lynn and Darren Redfern confirmed refunds will be given to tent or roof tent guests able to find alternative lodgings.

Stranded guests will be allowed to check in on the condition they remain in their cars overnight.

The owners say: “We’ve recently experienced Storm Floris and have experience with other powerful storms too.

“We are not taking these decisions lightly but to ensure everyone’s safety we must make these requests.”