Exclusive: Skye Asda manager ‘faces job loss’ after pro-Palestine stand-off at petrol station

The manager of the Asda Express on the Isle of Skye says he sparked a “one-man stand-off” at his petrol station after closing the site in protest over what he described as “genocide” in Gaza.

Craig Johnston of Broadford locked up the petrol station on Thursday morning and taped a poster to the door announcing the closure “in solidarity with the people of Palestine and the global SUMUD Flotilla.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Johnston admitted his actions would likely cost him his job but insisted it was worth it.

Asda Express manager says he was employed ‘until today’

“I am the store manager — or was until today,” he said.

“It has been something I have thought about doing many times.

“I didn’t like to disrupt the whole island and tourists, but after a protest at the Skye Bridge, where more than 500 people turned out, I only saw one of the 50 or so regular customers on the march.

“That made me think: are people really paying attention?”

Mr Johnston said he was inspired by demonstrations across Europe last night following reports that the SUMUD Flotilla, a convoy of boats attempting to break a blockade on Gaza, had been intercepted.

The retail worker, who previously worked in hospitality across Scotland, said he loved his job but felt compelled to take a stand.

“To be honest, I love my job. But we need to make a stand on what is happening.

“It’s genocide.”

Asda Express manager says no one else involved

Mr Johnston said his awareness of the situation in Gaza dated back to his school years, when teachers urged him to “look beyond the headlines.”

“I have not done this lightly. I know that I will likely no longer have a job, but it is worth it.

“People need to realise how serious this situation is. It may be a one-person stand-off, but if we all take peaceful action, it can and will make a difference.

The store manager stressed that no other staff members were involved in the action.

Locals quickly gathered outside in support, with a small protest forming at the forecourt.

‘People have been supporting me’

Social media was soon filled with images of the handwritten notice and messages both praising and condemning the closure.

Johnston said the reaction so far had been encouraging.

“People have been supporting me,” he said.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart said: “I strongly condemn the closure of the Asda petrol station.

“This action, carried out in the name of international protest, has left the people of South Skye without access to fuel and caused unnecessary hardship for families, workers, and vulnerable residents.

“Whatever the political cause, shutting down essential services is unacceptable. I have spoken directly to the staff member on this matter and urged them to reopen the station.

“I understand that Asda is sending staff to attempt to reopen the building.”

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We’re aware that our Isle of Skye store is currently closed. We are working to reopen the store as soon as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.”

