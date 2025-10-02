Exclusive: Skye Asda manager ‘faces job loss’ after pro-Palestine stand-off at petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Skye Asda manager ‘faces job loss’ after pro-Palestine stand-off at petrol station

Chris Johnston decided to close the shop because he hadn't seen regular customers at local demonstrations.

A stand-off took place at Asda Express in Broadford. Six protestors stand outside a Broadford convenience store with Palestinian flags, accompanied by two dogs. "Broadford your local store" is visible in the background.
A standoff took place at Asda Express in Broadford. Image: Supplied.
By Louise Glen

The manager of the Asda Express on the Isle of Skye says he sparked a “one-man stand-off” at his petrol station after closing the site in protest over what he described as “genocide” in Gaza.

Craig Johnston of Broadford locked up the petrol station on Thursday morning and taped a poster to the door announcing the closure “in solidarity with the people of Palestine and the global SUMUD Flotilla.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Johnston admitted his actions would likely cost him his job but insisted it was worth it.

Asda Express manager says he was employed ‘until today’

“I am the store manager — or was until today,” he said.

“It has been something I have thought about doing many times.

“I didn’t like to disrupt the whole island and tourists, but after a protest at the Skye Bridge, where more than 500 people turned out, I only saw one of the 50 or so regular customers on the march.

Skye gaza protest at Asda Express in Broadford
The Asda Express in Broadford is usually busy. Image: Supplied.

“That made me think: are people really paying attention?”

Mr Johnston said he was inspired by demonstrations across Europe last night following reports that the SUMUD Flotilla, a convoy of boats attempting to break a blockade on Gaza, had been intercepted.

The retail worker, who previously worked in hospitality across Scotland, said he loved his job but felt compelled to take a stand.

“To be honest, I love my job. But we need to make a stand on what is happening.

“It’s genocide.”

Asda Express manager says no one else involved

Mr Johnston said his awareness of the situation in Gaza dated back to his school years, when teachers urged him to “look beyond the headlines.”

“I have not done this lightly. I know that I will likely no longer have a job, but it is worth it.

“People need to realise how serious this situation is. It may be a one-person stand-off, but if we all take peaceful action, it can and will make a difference.

A poster was displayed outside the shop in Broadford, Isle of Skye. The store is "CLOSED IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE PEOPLE OF PALESTINE". The flag of Palestine is visible.
A poster was displayed outside the shop in Broadford. Image: Supplied.

The store manager stressed that no other staff members were involved in the action.

Locals quickly gathered outside in support, with a small protest forming at the forecourt.

‘People have been supporting me’

Social media was soon filled with images of the handwritten notice and messages both praising and condemning the closure.

Johnston said the reaction so far had been encouraging.

“People have been supporting me,” he said.

Councillor Ruraidh Stewart said: “I strongly condemn the closure of the Asda petrol station.

Asda Skye Gaza protest was outlined by a poster on the door of the bsuiness
The poster was displayed on the Asda Express door in Broadford. Image: Supplied.

“This action, carried out in the name of international protest, has left the people of South Skye without access to fuel and caused unnecessary hardship for families, workers, and vulnerable residents.

“Whatever the political cause, shutting down essential services is unacceptable. I have spoken directly to the staff member on this matter and urged them to reopen the station.

“I understand that Asda is sending staff to attempt to reopen the building.”

A spokesperson for Asda said: “We’re aware that our Isle of Skye store is currently closed. We are working to reopen the store as soon as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused in the meantime.”

Conversation