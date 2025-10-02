Charity thinks big to take over former site of The Original Factory Shop in Inverness

The Highland Hospice charity is increasing its presence in Inverness as it unveils plans for a flagship new charity shop.

It already has a store on Falcon Square and another on Harbour Road.

But now the charity’s name will soon be on a massive new unit on Academy Street.

The retail space will occupy what was formerly The Original Factory shop premises.

And Highland Hospice bosses are aiming to open the shop before Christmas.

This afternoon, an image of what the facade of the new city centre store could look like was unveiled on social media.

The announcement comes just weeks after it was announced The Original Factory Shop would be closing its city centre store – with Fort William next to go.

Highland charity’s new shop will be its most ambitious

It is a substantial unit for the charity to take on, but also an indication of the importance of retail to Highland Hospice’s fundraising efforts.

Everything in the new store is to cost £5 or under.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “We are delighted to be opening a new charity shop in The Original Factory Shop’s premises on Academy Street in Inverness.

“This store, which we hope to open before Christmas, will stock items costing less than £5 each.

“Our successful Falcon Square boutique will remain open, offering quality pre-loved goods, while at Harbour Road everything will be priced at just £1.”

She added: “We are fortunate to receive so many quality donations that we can sell.

“Around 75% of our income is raised through fundraising and retail, enabling us to provide our specialist palliative care throughout the Highlands.

“Every item bought contributes to this.

“The opening of our new shop will help us deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time to people with life-shortening illness and their loved ones.”