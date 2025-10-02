Charity thinks big to take over former site of The Original Factory Shop in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity thinks big to take over former site of The Original Factory Shop in Inverness

Highland Hospice has unveiled a mock-up of their new store on Academy Street.

By Michelle Henderson
Mock image of what the Academy Street until will look like with Highland Hospice's green signage and logos.
Highland Hospice has announced they are taking over The Original Factory Shop premises on Academy Street. A mock image shows what it could like. Image: Highland Hospice.

The Highland Hospice charity is increasing its presence in Inverness as it unveils plans for a flagship new charity shop.

It already has a store on Falcon Square and another on Harbour Road.

But now the charity’s name will soon be on a massive new unit on Academy Street.

The retail space will occupy what was formerly The Original Factory shop premises.

And Highland Hospice bosses are aiming to open the shop before Christmas.

This afternoon, an image of what the facade of the new city centre store could look like was unveiled on social media.

The announcement comes just weeks after it was announced The Original Factory Shop would be closing its city centre store – with Fort William next to go.

The unit as it was before the closure of The Original Factory Shop.
The shop will take up residence within the Academy Street unit, formerly home to The Original Factory Shop. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Highland charity’s new shop will be its most ambitious

It is a substantial unit for the charity to take on, but also an indication of the importance of retail to Highland Hospice’s fundraising efforts.

Everything in the new store is to cost £5 or under.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “We are delighted to be opening a new charity shop in The Original Factory Shop’s premises on Academy Street in Inverness.

“This store, which we hope to open before Christmas, will stock items costing less than £5 each.

“Our successful Falcon Square boutique will remain open, offering quality pre-loved goods, while at Harbour Road everything will be priced at just £1.”

She added: “We are fortunate to receive so many quality donations that we can sell.

“Around 75% of our income is raised through fundraising and retail, enabling us to provide our specialist palliative care throughout the Highlands.

“Every item bought contributes to this.

“The opening of our new shop will help us deliver the right care, in the right place, at the right time to people with life-shortening illness and their loved ones.”

Conversation