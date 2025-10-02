£10 million funding agreed that could support RAAC-affected Torry residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£10 million funding agreed that could support RAAC-affected Torry residents

An agreement has been reached between Aberdeen City Council and the Scottish Government.

By Ross Hempseed
RAAC hit homes in Balnagask
Torry's hen houses were found to contain Raac back in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An agreement has been reached to allocate £10 million of support to Aberdeen City Council that could help RAAC-affected residents in Aberdeen’s Torry area.

The announcement was made by Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan on Thursday afternoon.

The Scottish Government says it is going to accelerate planned affordable house-building developments.

This will free up an estimated £10 million, which Ms McAllan said CAN be used to support residents and homeowners affected by RAAC.

It is still unclear exactly how Aberdeen City Council will use the money to benefit those affected.

Ms McAllan acknowledged how “worrying” a time it has been for residents and homeowners in Balnagask.

She also noted the financial burden faced by the council if it is to solve the issue.

£10m could be used to support RAAC-affected residents in Torry

Ms McAllan said: “In 2016 the Scottish Government committed to funding Aberdeen City Council through the housing infrastructure fund.

“The council’s request for £10 million to help meet the costs of RAAC remediation does not meet the criteria of the fund.

“But in light of the unique circumstances, I have instead invited the council to submit a proposal for additional grant support through the affordable housing supply programme for the equivalent amount.

New Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“This will make a valuable contribution towards Scotland’s supply of affordable housing.

“It will also create the headroom needed for the council to meet the cost of remediation from within its own budget, as is the correct approach.”

Ms McAllan also confirmed she had sent a letter to the UK housing secretary to push for further RAAC remediation across the country.

The Press and Journal has been working alongside those affected to help amplify their voices in their fight.

Residents in Balnagask have been left in limbo for months, uncertain about what will happen to them, after their homes were earmarked for demolition earlier this year.

Months into the fight for justice and fairness, the RAAC residents are cautiously optimistic following the announcement.

Lynn Winstanley, a RAAC-affected resident, said: “While this appears to be good news we will wait until we receive more information on how the council proposes to use any money it applies for.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

