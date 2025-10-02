£10 million funding agreed that could support RAAC-affected Torry residents

An agreement has been reached to allocate £10 million of support to Aberdeen City Council that could help RAAC-affected residents in Aberdeen’s Torry area.

The announcement was made by Housing Secretary Mairi McAllan on Thursday afternoon.

The Scottish Government says it is going to accelerate planned affordable house-building developments.

This will free up an estimated £10 million, which Ms McAllan said CAN be used to support residents and homeowners affected by RAAC.

It is still unclear exactly how Aberdeen City Council will use the money to benefit those affected.

Ms McAllan acknowledged how “worrying” a time it has been for residents and homeowners in Balnagask.

She also noted the financial burden faced by the council if it is to solve the issue.

£10m could be used to support RAAC-affected residents in Torry

Ms McAllan said: “In 2016 the Scottish Government committed to funding Aberdeen City Council through the housing infrastructure fund.

“The council’s request for £10 million to help meet the costs of RAAC remediation does not meet the criteria of the fund.

“But in light of the unique circumstances, I have instead invited the council to submit a proposal for additional grant support through the affordable housing supply programme for the equivalent amount.

“This will make a valuable contribution towards Scotland’s supply of affordable housing.

“It will also create the headroom needed for the council to meet the cost of remediation from within its own budget, as is the correct approach.”

Ms McAllan also confirmed she had sent a letter to the UK housing secretary to push for further RAAC remediation across the country.

The Press and Journal has been working alongside those affected to help amplify their voices in their fight.

Residents in Balnagask have been left in limbo for months, uncertain about what will happen to them, after their homes were earmarked for demolition earlier this year.

Months into the fight for justice and fairness, the RAAC residents are cautiously optimistic following the announcement.

Lynn Winstanley, a RAAC-affected resident, said: “While this appears to be good news we will wait until we receive more information on how the council proposes to use any money it applies for.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.