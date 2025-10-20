Families flock to Cawdor Pumpkin Patch opening weekend

Families flocked to the Cawdor Pumpkin Patch in Forres on Saturday

Now in its third year, the patch is bigger than ever, set in the historic village of Cawdor, spanning acres of farmland and woodland.

Visitors were able to choose from thousands of pumpkins across more than 20 varieties, from warty and black to stripy, spotty, yellow, green, white and the classic orange in every shape and size. The patch also offered seasonal treats, adventure play areas, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the fun.