Aberdeenshire resident left out of pocket after Dachshund puppy ‘deposit scam’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeenshire resident left out of pocket after Dachshund puppy ‘deposit scam’

Police have warned potential pet owners about the latest criminal scheme.

By Graham Fleming
This featured image shows a sleepy, black and brown dachshund puppy laying down. The puppy is cute and cuddly.
Potential buyers are being warned of a new pet scam. Image: Shutterstock

Potential pet owners are being warned of a puppy “deposit scam” that has already caught out at least one north-east resident.

The person affected was defrauded out of £100 after trying to purchase a Dachshund puppy online.

They sent the money for a deposit through a popular pet-buying website in hopes of securing the pup to join their family.

Shortly thereafter, however, the seller cut all contact with the buyer, despite a video call being arranged, leaving them put of pocket.

Police are now investigating the fraud.

And officers have urged people to be extra careful when purchasing their new furry friends online.

Buyers are urged to do extensive research on the seller and to arrange to meet the animals in person.

A police spokesperson said: “Be mindful of paying upfront for puppies or kittens you’ve never met.

“Scammers will often send photos or videos, persuading potential pet owners to make a deposit or full payment in advance.

“Do as much research as you can on the breeder and the advert.

“And do not send money without seeing the puppy or kitten.

“A lot of advice on getting a puppy or kitten can be found online from national organisations and charities.”

Conversation