Aberdeenshire resident left out of pocket after Dachshund puppy ‘deposit scam’

Potential pet owners are being warned of a puppy “deposit scam” that has already caught out at least one north-east resident.

The person affected was defrauded out of £100 after trying to purchase a Dachshund puppy online.

They sent the money for a deposit through a popular pet-buying website in hopes of securing the pup to join their family.

Shortly thereafter, however, the seller cut all contact with the buyer, despite a video call being arranged, leaving them put of pocket.

Police are now investigating the fraud.

And officers have urged people to be extra careful when purchasing their new furry friends online.

Buyers are urged to do extensive research on the seller and to arrange to meet the animals in person.

A police spokesperson said: “Be mindful of paying upfront for puppies or kittens you’ve never met.

“Scammers will often send photos or videos, persuading potential pet owners to make a deposit or full payment in advance.

“Do as much research as you can on the breeder and the advert.

“And do not send money without seeing the puppy or kitten.

“A lot of advice on getting a puppy or kitten can be found online from national organisations and charities.”