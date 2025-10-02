Trains CANCELLED in North East as Storm Amy set to bring 95mph winds

Train services across the north of Scotland will be affected as Storm Amy brings high winds on Friday.

Network Rail has already announced a number of cancellations ahead of the arrival of the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

Widespread strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecast for much of the north and north-east.

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for wind.

Gusts of up to 95mph are now predicted for some areas.

Rail services on the following routes will be suspended from 6pm on Friday:

Inverness to Wick

Inverness to Kyle

Inverness to Aberdeen

Inverness to Perth

Mallaig to Fort William

Fort William to Crianlarich

Other routes will likely operate with a reduced timetable, as drivers will be limited to 50mph from 7pm.

Train Directors ‘understand frustrations’ due to Storm Amy

Network Rail’s Ross Moran said: “As Storm Amy moves in, our top concern will be keeping passengers and colleagues safe.

“That’s why we’ve taken the proactive decision to close some parts of Scotland’s railway on Friday evening as the worst of the weather arrives.”

Network Rail’s weather specialists will monitor Storm Amy.

They will be working with ScotRail to determine which services are likely to be affected.

For the latest updates on train services during Storm Amy, visit Network Rail Scotland on X (@NetworkRailScot).

For full details on any service changes, visit National Rail Enquiries or contact your train operator directly.