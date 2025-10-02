Trains CANCELLED in North East as Storm Amy set to bring 95mph winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trains CANCELLED in North East as Storm Amy set to bring 95mph winds

The Met Office has now issued an amber warning for 95mph winds in areas such as Inverness and Elgin.

By Regan Parsons
A train on the Highland Mainline is stopped by debris on the track.
Trees and debris blocking the Main Highland Line during Storm Floris. Image: Network Rail.

Train services across the north of Scotland will be affected as Storm Amy brings high winds on Friday.

Network Rail has already announced a number of cancellations ahead of the arrival of the first named storm of the 2025/26 season.

Widespread strong winds and heavy rainfall are forecast for much of the north and north-east.

The Met Office has issued an Amber warning for wind.

Gusts of up to 95mph are now predicted for some areas.

Rail services on the following routes will be suspended from 6pm on Friday:

  • Inverness to Wick
  • Inverness to Kyle
  • Inverness to Aberdeen
  • Inverness to Perth
  • Mallaig to Fort William
  • Fort William to Crianlarich

Other routes will likely operate with a reduced timetable, as drivers will be limited to 50mph from 7pm.

Train Directors ‘understand frustrations’ due to Storm Amy

Network Rail’s Ross Moran said: “As Storm Amy moves in, our top concern will be keeping passengers and colleagues safe.

“That’s why we’ve taken the proactive decision to close some parts of Scotland’s railway on Friday evening as the worst of the weather arrives.”

Network Rail’s weather specialists will monitor Storm Amy.

They will be working with ScotRail to determine which services are likely to be affected.

For the latest updates on train services during Storm Amy, visit Network Rail Scotland on X (@NetworkRailScot).

For full details on any service changes, visit National Rail Enquiries or contact your train operator directly.

