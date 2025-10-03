Tunnel obstruction halts north-east rail services as Storm Amy looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tunnel obstruction halts north-east rail services as Storm Amy looms

Travel warning as train services across north and north-east suspended amid Storm Amy.

By Louise Glen
ScotRail train at Inverness station. Storm Amy
Trains are already being cancelled. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Train services between Aberdeen and the Central Belt have been halted after an obstruction in the Dock Street tunnel in Dundee forced the closure of all lines through the area.

ScotRail confirmed the incident shortly after 6am, with services in both directions between Dundee and Aberdeen cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until at least midday, just hours before Storm Amy is forecast to bring further weather-related disruption across the country.

Staff have been dispatched to investigate the obstruction, with all Edinburgh–Aberdeen services also affected.

The 5.45am Dundee to Inverness train was among the first to be cancelled.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’ve been advised there is an obstruction on the line in the Dock Street tunnel which is causing disruption to our services. Staff are on their way to the site to carry out an investigation.”

Storm Amy to shut Highland lines from 6pm

The situation is set to worsen this evening as Storm Amy sweeps into the country, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the Highlands and north-east.

Scotrail train travelling along a rural section of the track.
Disruption and delays on Scotrail services. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office comes into force from 5pm today until 9am on Saturday, with disruption expected to continue into Sunday while lines are inspected for damage and debris.

ScotRail has confirmed that from 6pm tonight, several Highland lines will be fully closed due to forecasted conditions:

Inverness – Aberdeen
Inverness – Wick/Thurso
Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh
Perth – Inverness
Mallaig – Fort William
Fort William – Crianlarich

There will be no replacement transport on these routes and services will not resume until safety checks have been completed.

North and north-east cancellations throughout Friday

A number of additional north services have been cancelled throughout the day in anticipation of the storm, including:

2.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness – terminates at Aberdeen
3.30pm Aberdeen to Inverness – cancelled
4.22pm Inverness to Elgin – cancelled
5.20pm Inverness to Aberdeen – cancelled
6.15pm Aberdeen to Inverness – cancelled
Multiple evening services between Elgin and Inverness – cancelled
Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling using the ScotRail website, app or National Rail Enquiries.

Tickets dated for Friday 3 October can be used on Saturday October 4 or Sunday October 5 with ticket restrictions lifted across the network.

Ferry services will be impacted by Storm Amy

CalMac ferry services are highly likely to be severely disrupted today.

All 30 CalMac routes are showing a yellow or red warning, meaning cancellations or delays are expected across the entire network.

Road conditions to ports may also be affected, and extra time is advised.

NorthLink Ferries is warning passengers to expect possible disruption to sailings from today until Sunday October 5.

Passengers are urged to check their sailing status regularly and prepare for potential delays or cancellations over the weekend.

