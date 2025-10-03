Tunnel obstruction halts north-east rail services as Storm Amy looms

Train services between Aberdeen and the Central Belt have been halted after an obstruction in the Dock Street tunnel in Dundee forced the closure of all lines through the area.

ScotRail confirmed the incident shortly after 6am, with services in both directions between Dundee and Aberdeen cancelled, delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until at least midday, just hours before Storm Amy is forecast to bring further weather-related disruption across the country.

Staff have been dispatched to investigate the obstruction, with all Edinburgh–Aberdeen services also affected.

The 5.45am Dundee to Inverness train was among the first to be cancelled.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’ve been advised there is an obstruction on the line in the Dock Street tunnel which is causing disruption to our services. Staff are on their way to the site to carry out an investigation.”

Storm Amy to shut Highland lines from 6pm

The situation is set to worsen this evening as Storm Amy sweeps into the country, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across large parts of the Highlands and north-east.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office comes into force from 5pm today until 9am on Saturday, with disruption expected to continue into Sunday while lines are inspected for damage and debris.

ScotRail has confirmed that from 6pm tonight, several Highland lines will be fully closed due to forecasted conditions:

Inverness – Aberdeen

Inverness – Wick/Thurso

Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh

Perth – Inverness

Mallaig – Fort William

Fort William – Crianlarich

There will be no replacement transport on these routes and services will not resume until safety checks have been completed.

North and north-east cancellations throughout Friday

A number of additional north services have been cancelled throughout the day in anticipation of the storm, including:

2.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness – terminates at Aberdeen

3.30pm Aberdeen to Inverness – cancelled

4.22pm Inverness to Elgin – cancelled

5.20pm Inverness to Aberdeen – cancelled

6.15pm Aberdeen to Inverness – cancelled

Multiple evening services between Elgin and Inverness – cancelled

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling using the ScotRail website, app or National Rail Enquiries.

Tickets dated for Friday 3 October can be used on Saturday October 4 or Sunday October 5 with ticket restrictions lifted across the network.

Ferry services will be impacted by Storm Amy

CalMac ferry services are highly likely to be severely disrupted today.

All 30 CalMac routes are showing a yellow or red warning, meaning cancellations or delays are expected across the entire network.

Road conditions to ports may also be affected, and extra time is advised.

NorthLink Ferries is warning passengers to expect possible disruption to sailings from today until Sunday October 5.

Passengers are urged to check their sailing status regularly and prepare for potential delays or cancellations over the weekend.